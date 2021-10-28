Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on the pros, and cons, of mobile quarterbacks in Georgia’s offense

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football trying to get more athletic at the quarterback position Regardless of who starts at quarterback for Florida on Saturday, Kirby Smart and Georgia will see a capable rushing threat. The Gators lead the country in yards per carry and the legs of both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson are a big reason why. Jones is Florida’s leading rusher, racking up 484 yards on 85 carries. Richardson is the most explosive option on Florida, as he’s run for 348 yards on just 25 carries. While the two quarterbacks have different rushing styles, the running ability of both will test the Georgia defense on Saturday.

“They have a run game scheme that is built to allow the quarterback to run,” Smart said. “Dan (Mullen) doesn’t abort the run, he uses the run game to set up his play-actions and when you least expect it, he runs the quarterback. Those guys are just really good runners.” Related: Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Florida’s Dan Mullen dial up quarterback smokescreens As for Smart’s own quarterback decision, he’ll have to weigh how much he wants to incorporate a mobile quarterback into his game plan. No one should confuse Stetson Bennett with Jones or Richardson, but the Georgia senior has proven an effective ball carrier when asked to do so.

Bennett though might not be the best option for Georgia to win on Saturday. That could be JT Daniels. Smart has reiterated many times Georgia will start whoever gives them the best chance to win. Daniels’ health has mattered on that subject, but it seems like he is as close as he has been to full health since Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt. For what it is worth, running back James Cook hinted at a two-quarterback system when speaking with the media on Wednesday night. “Both of them are preparing like they’re going to start,” Cook said. “I don’t know who’s going to start or who’s going to play more. But both are preparing like they want to start

Daniels is not the same runner that any of the other three quarterback options are. He is an old-school, pocket quarterback. Some of that can be chalked up to the effects of his knee injury that he suffered at USC in 2019. But Georgia isn’t going to design many — if any — runs for Daniels. “I would love to have the perfect quarterback that runs a 4.5 (40-yard dash). He is 6′4″. He reads things,” Smart said. “He is great in the pocket. I would love to have that, but I am not saying that I have to have that. I have to have the guy that gives us the best chance to win.” When asked about incorporating a mobile quarterback into the Georgia offense in the future, Smart dove deeper into what he wants from his quarterbacks. Athleticism is nice, and a necessity in the modern game per Smart. But a quarterback still needs to be accurate and make the correct decisions. For as much as the athleticism of Jones and Richardson brings to the table, their carelessness with the football takes points away from the Florida offense. Jones has thrown 9 interceptions, the most in the conference. Richardson has thrown 3 on just 37 pass attempts. “As long as you do not sacrifice decision-making and accuracy, which are the two greatest components of a quarterback, then yes, I want a runner,” Smart said. “For every ounce of decision-making and accuracy that I lose, I am willing to give up some running ability.”