Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2826 (Nov. 2, 2026) of the podcast, we look at all the things that went right against the Gators, including the dominant performance by UGA’s defense putting a stop to Jadan Baugh, Florida offense coordinator Buster Faulkner and wide receiver Eric Singleton.

The four best things about another UGA win over Florida

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss another win for Georgia against Florida and relive some of the best moments from Saturday’s game.

15-minute mark: I explain why UGA believes it can still get better as the stretch run of the season approaches.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

45-minute mark: I briefly discuss Florida State firing Mike Norvell.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.