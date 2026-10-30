Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2825 (Oct. 30, 2026) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Georgia has the right plan to slow down Florida running back Jadan Baugh, according to one SEC Network analyst.

SEC Network analyst describes edge UGA could have over Florida

DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I explain why Florida running back Jaden Baugh will be a key figure in Saturday’s game and discuss why one SEC Network analyst believes Georgia has a plan to stop him.

15-minute mark: I discuss what UGA can prove with a win vs. Florida.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: Former UGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.