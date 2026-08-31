Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2781 (Aug. 31, 2026) of the podcast, we look back on what Kirby Smart has had to say that will reinforce to Georgia fans as to what will really matter in Week 1 against Tennessee State. Plus, Brandon will rank the top five season openers in Georgia history. Here’s a hint, there’s a lot of big wins against Clemson. Later, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb stops in for his final regular appearance on DawgNation Daily as he heads on to join the UGA radio network. We will get Jon’s thoughts on what he wants to see from the Dawgs in the opener.

Kirby Smart tells fans what to watch for in season opener

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss Kirby Smart’s perspective on what matters most to him in season-opening games. I also share why that might matter more for Georgia this season than ever before.

15-minute mark: I share my top five season-opening games for UGA in its program history.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show

50-minute mark: I share a couple of brief thoughts looking back on Week Zero.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.