Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2827 (Nov. 3, 2026) of the podcast, we break down why Georgia’s loss to Auburn could ultimately benefit the Bulldogs as they push toward their championship goals. We also take a closer look at the intrinsic motivation driving this UGA team and what makes this group tick.

SEC analyst makes emphatic case for UGA as country’s top team

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what some are saying about Georgia ahead of Saturday’s game at Ole Miss and explain why the Bulldogs could prove a lot by earning another tough road win.

15-minute mark: I wade into the ongoing debate about what happened with the UGA offense on Saturday.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

50-minute mark: I briefly preview the first College Football Playoff top 25, which will be released Tuesday night.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.