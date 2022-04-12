Georgia coach Kirby Smart under pressure, facing challenges after national title season
ATHENS — Georgia’s Kirby Smart might be under more pressure than any coach in college football on the heels of leading Georgia football to the CFP Championship.
To be clear, it’s not financial pressure, because Smart is on the verge of a life-changing payday, due a contract extension believed to be in range of 10-years and $100 million.
It was money well-earned, as Smart delivered a CFP Championship to the Bulldogs in his sixth year as head coach last season.
The pressure Smart is operating is internal, as he’s a ferocious competitor known to hold himself and those around him to elite standards.
Fact is, there are rough waters ahead, and recent history suggests the odds are against Smart winning another championship any time soon at Georgia.
A look around the landscape reveals only two other active college head coaches with multiple national titles: Alabama coach Nick Saban, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
The Bulldogs, facing historic attrition with the richest draft class in history — 14 players projected in the NFL Draft, 10 in the first three rounds — have many holes and roles to fill.
The past week has been a difficult one for Smart’s program.
Junior Warren Brinson was arrested after shooting two girls on campus with a pellet gun containing gel pellets, and 5-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims entered the transfer portal.
Smart has yet to comment publicly on either of the issues and is not expected to meet with media again until after the annual G-Day Game next Saturday.
Smart is all about accountability, so he will likely address Brinson’s status and the ramifications of Mims’ parting at some point before the end of spring drills.
But for now, there are other responsibilities for Smart to manage as looks to make the most of the final days of the spring football practice session and script out next Saturday’s game.
The G-Day Game is an exhibition, with the quarterbacks protected from getting hit, and the offense set up for success as a national television audience looks on via ESPN2 coverage.
Smart will want his Georgia program to look its best to make the most of the great exposure winning a national championship has brought the Bulldogs.
That’s a lot of responsibility for Smart, who in addition to playing the role of football coach in practices and games serves in capacities similar to a CEO, general manager, guidance counselor and recruiting coordinator.
There’s a lot of pressure and responsibility that comes with running a college football program, and Smart knows better than anyone the buck stops with him.