“Alabama has been largely disappointing on the offensive line and at the wide receiver position, and last year Bryce Young was rescuing both of those position groups,” Doering said.
“Whether it was a guy coming free and him making them miss and scrambling for a first down, or a receiver dropping the ball on the third down and Bryce Young patting him on the back and picking him back up.
“Georgia does not have that problem. Georgia has the best offensive line in the conference and maybe the best in the country, and they have a group of receivers like they’ve never had before. That obviously is in compliment to what they have at the tight end position.”
Doering, who arrives in Charlotte, N.C., each Thursday night to begin his weekend studio coverage on the SEC Network and stays through Sunday, has enjoyed watching the Georgia offense.
“I’m thrilled to watch this Georgia wide receiving corps, as a fan of the wide receiver position,” Doering said, “and (now) what I’ve heard about what Dominic Lovett has done since coming over from Missouri and being a compliment to Ladd McConkey.