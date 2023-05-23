ESPN ranks Colin Kaepernick Rex Grossman ahead of top Georgia QBs of 2000s

ATHENS — Three Georgia quarterback cracked ESPN’s list of the Top 75 collegiate quarterbacks since 2000, but it could have easily been four with a fifth deserving consideration. Some interesting and controversial names — Colin Kaepernick, Rex Grossman — surfaced before the first Bulldog came up on the ESPN pay-site list at No. 37, Stetson Bennett. Bennett is the most accomplished quarterback of the 2000s when it comes to championship prowess and awards recognition for big-game play.

A former walk-on and junior college transfer, Bennett was offensive MVP of two CFP Championship Games, an SEC title game, a CFP Orange Bowl and a CFP Peach Bowl, often saving his best for last. GRIFFITH COLUMN: Bennett will be drafted in top 5 rounds, teams will give him chance Bennett, however, was never named an All-American nor even selected first-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches, opening the door for some discussion of where he ranks among other elite Georgia quarterbacks.

Could SEC all-time leading passer Aaron Murray or SEC all-time wins leader David Greene have won titles with Bennett’s supporting cast, which in 2021 included seven future first-round NFL draft picks?. Conversely, would Bennett have become the SEC all-time wins leader or leading passer playing for former Georgia coach Mark Richt? It’s water cooler fodder, of course, and no one should sell Bennett short when one considers his tremendous achievements came despite a well-documented strained relationship with former OC Todd Monken.

RELATED: Stetson Bennett understands, responds to tough Georgia coaching And, what about the guy Bennett was re-signed in 2019 to back up? Jake Fromm led Georgia to the brink of a national title in 2017 with wins in the SEC Championship Game and Rose Bowl before the UGA secondary famously blew a second-and-26 play in overtime of the 26-23 loss? Fromm’s 37-5 record is on par with Bennett’s 29-3 mark, and the Georgia quarterbacks had similar passing numbers. Bennett had 66 TD passes, 21 interceptions, 8,429 passing yards and a career 65-percent completion rate. Fromm had 78 TD passes, 18 interceptions, 8,224 yards and a career 63-percent completion rate.