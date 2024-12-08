Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they won another SEC Championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on the win. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 22-19 overtime win over Texas.

Watch the DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s upset of Texas

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs remain atop the SEC after a cinematic overtime win over Texas, 22-19. The Bulldogs beat the Longhorns for the second time this season thanks to an impressive defensive performance and clutch second half from backup quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Stockton, who relieved starter Carson Beck after the latter suffered an injury on the final play of the first half, led the Bulldog offense on both of its touchdown drives. But it was Trevor Etienne, another Georgia player that overcame injury and saw his first action since early November, that scored both of UGA’s touchdowns.

If UGA’s resiliency wasn’t displayed enough through four quarters and an overtime period with the No. 2-ranked team in the country, the team was also fresh off an eight-overtime win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 29.

UGA has almost certainly clinched a top-4 seed and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. That means UGA will have some time to rest before a quarterfinal game at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

