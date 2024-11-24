Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what UGA needs to do to look better next week against Georgia Tech. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes a reaction to UGA’s 59-21 win over UMass.

Georgia was the obvious favorite against UMass, but it didn’t look that way through two quarters. The Minutemen trailed just 28-14 at halftime and had 166 rush yards, the most UGA has allowed in any half this seaosn.

Then the Bulldog defense took over and the offense kept rolling as Georgia outscored UMass 31-7 in the last two quarters. Carson Beck built off a resurgent performance against Tennessee with 297 yards and four more touchdowns.

Nate Frazier dominated in the injured Trevor Etienne’s stead, taking 21 rushes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs outgained the Minutemen 550-351 in the win.

Yet the Bulldogs, like many UGA fans, were far from satisfied with the win, especially with a formidable run game like Georgia Tech’s coming to Athens on Friday night.

