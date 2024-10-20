Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on the massive upset. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 30-15 win over Texas.

Watch the DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s upset of Texas

Georgia knocked off the No. 1 team in the country for the second time in three years on Saturday, beating Texas 30-15 before an away crowd of over 105,000 in Austin.

The Bulldog defense outshined every other unit on the field, forcing four turnovers with seven sacks and allowing just 259 yards against a Longhorn offense that many national analysts pinned as one of the best in the country. Linebacker Jalon Walker led the defense with eight tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Trevor Etienne powered Georgia’s offense with 110 yards of total offense and three rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs benefited from several short fields caused by Texas turnovers.

Georgia figures to be the highest-ranked team in the SEC in the next AP poll but sits in third place in the SEC standings behind Texas A&M (6-1, 4-0 SEC) and LSU (5-1, 3-0 SEC). The Bulldogs have the highest standing of any one-loss team in the conference and would likely make the conference championship if they won out, considering the Tigers and Aggies face each other next week and other top-10 SEC opponents later in the season.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams opens the DawgNation Postgame Show discussing his immediate reaction and getting former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy’s opinion. Bellamy started for Georgia’s infamous 2017 defense and was reminded of the grind of the SEC schedule from his time early in the Kirby Smart era.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they provide sights and sounds from the victorious UGA locker room and several Georgia fans’ personal opinions.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.