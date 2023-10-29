Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 43-20 win vs. Florida.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to another beatdown of Florida

Georgia looked the part of being the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday, and it continued its recent string of dominance against hated rival Florida, with a 43-20 win in Jacksonville.

The Gators started strong -- marching down the field for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. However, the Bulldogs struck back repeatedly and eventually coasted to an easy victory.

We’re talkign about all the hot topics from the game on the latest edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- recorded live at Everbank Stadium right after the game on Saturday night.

Some of the highlights include...

A remarkable day for wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who seems to be fully healthy at the perfect time for UGA given Brock Bowers’ absence

The continued growth of Carson Beck, who’s making his case to be considered one of the country’s top quarterbacks

And arguably the best performance of the season so far for UGA’s defense

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell also joins the show to share what UGA coach Kirby Smart and Bulldogs players had to say after the game.

To watch this week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video in the box at the top of the page.