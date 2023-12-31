Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 63-3 win vs. Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s punishing win vs. Florida State

Georgia had a legitimate claim for inclusion in the College Football Playoff, but that argument seemingly never got a fair hearing after the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the SEC championship.

In fact, the prevailing wisdom is that it was undefeated and ACC champion Florida State that was the true recipient of a Playoff Snub and not UGA.

Georgia did its part Saturday to remind the college football world how wrong it was to leave the Dawgs out of the Playoff with the most lopsided bowl victory of all time -- a 63-3 beatdown of the Seminoles.

Of course, Florida State was nowhere close to full strength after a series of “opt-outs” from most of its top players, but that doesn’t seem to fully excuse the blowout, nor does it mute the argument that the Dawgs simply play at a higher level than the ACC’s best.

I’ll discuss how the top moments from the game on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell, who’ll provide sights and sounds from the victorious UGA locker room.

