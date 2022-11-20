Watch DawgNation’s postgame show discussing UGA earning a tough win at Kentucky
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s somewhat ugly win on a cold night at Kentucky.
It wasn’t always pretty, but it was a win for Georgia against Kentucky Saturday night. And with it, a difficult schedule stretch nears an end for the Bulldogs.
UGA became the first SEC team to win conference road games on consecutive weeks with its victory against the Wildcats, and concluded its league slate with an unbeaten record for the second straight year as well.
There were perhaps a couple moments on Saturday night that put the final outcome in doubt, but once again, the Bulldogs proved capable of shaking off adversity and finding a way to win.
The win for the Bulldogs comes with some additional context considering other College Football Playoff hopefuls -- such as Michigan and Ohio State -- played games that also were closer than anticipated. Not to mention SEC rival Tennessee, which was beaten badly on the road at South Carolina.
UGA can finish off an undefeated regular season by beating its in-state rival, Georgia Tech, next Saturday. The Yellow Jackets will be making their first trip to Sanford Stadium since 2018.
