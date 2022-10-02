Dawgnation Logo
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to ugly win vs. Missouri

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 26-22 win at Missouri.

Watch DawgNation Postgame show react to ugly win vs. Missouri

The good news is Georgia came from behind to earn a win at Missouri on Saturday night. The bad news is the victory came in a game in which UGA put some blemishes on display.

We’re breaking down the good, bad and everything in between on the latest edition of the DawgNation Postame Show including...

  • Reaction to an underwhelming performance from quarterback Stetson Bennett
  • Some seemingly glaring issues with the Bulldogs offensive line
  • A rushing attack that was slow getting started once again
  • And a defense that didn’t play to its standard

Of course, not all the news from Saturday’s game was bad. When the Bulldogs really needed big plays late, tight end Darnell Washington provided a big catch, and running back Daijun Edwards stepped up as well. Furthermore, wide receiver Dominick Blaylock seems like he’s turning a corner after being plagued with injuries for most of the last two years. Freshman safety Malaki Starks also earned some praise as well.

It was, for Georgia, a game that revealed plenty of areas for improvement, but because UGA was able to avoid defeat, also preserved all the Bulldogs end-of-season goals. When the season concludes, we could look back and say it was a springboard moment in which some young and inexperienced players began to grow up, or we could eventually say that it was a harbinger that indicated this year’s team isn’t made of he the same stuff as last year’s national champions.

Which outcome is more likely? For now, it’s simply too early to tell.

