Watch DawgNation Postgame show react to ugly win vs. Missouri

The good news is Georgia came from behind to earn a win at Missouri on Saturday night. The bad news is the victory came in a game in which UGA put some blemishes on display.

This week's edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA's 26-22 win at Missouri.

We’re breaking down the good, bad and everything in between on the latest edition of the DawgNation Postame Show including...

Reaction to an underwhelming performance from quarterback Stetson Bennett

Some seemingly glaring issues with the Bulldogs offensive line

A rushing attack that was slow getting started once again

And a defense that didn’t play to its standard

Of course, not all the news from Saturday’s game was bad. When the Bulldogs really needed big plays late, tight end Darnell Washington provided a big catch, and running back Daijun Edwards stepped up as well. Furthermore, wide receiver Dominick Blaylock seems like he’s turning a corner after being plagued with injuries for most of the last two years. Freshman safety Malaki Starks also earned some praise as well.

It was, for Georgia, a game that revealed plenty of areas for improvement, but because UGA was able to avoid defeat, also preserved all the Bulldogs end-of-season goals. When the season concludes, we could look back and say it was a springboard moment in which some young and inexperienced players began to grow up, or we could eventually say that it was a harbinger that indicated this year’s team isn’t made of he the same stuff as last year’s national champions.

Which outcome is more likely? For now, it’s simply too early to tell.