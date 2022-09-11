Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to forgettable game vs. Samford

Dawgnation Logo
Samford
0
Final
33
(2) Georgia
  • Oregon State
    35
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Mississippi State
    39
    Final
    Arizona
    17
  • Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Wofford
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @3:00 ET
    Virginia Tech
    UConn
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan
  • Cincinnati
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Youngstown State
    Sat, 9/17 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (20) Kentucky
    Texas State
    Sat, 9/17 on Fox Sports 1 @4:00 ET
    (9) Baylor
    (7) Oklahoma
    Sat, 9/17 on FOX @4:00 ET
    Nebraska
  • Villanova
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Abilene Christian
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Missouri
    LIU
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN3 @4:00 ET
    Kent State
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Indiana
  • Southern Illinois
    Sat, 9/17 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Northwestern
    Purdue
    Sat, 9/17 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Syracuse
    Louisville
    20
    Final
    UCF
    14
    Boise State
    31
    Final
    New Mexico
    14
  • (23) Wake Forest
    45
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    25
    Arkansas State
    12
    Final
    (3) Ohio State
    45
    Southern Miss
    7
    Final
    (15) Miami (FL)
    30
    Ohio
    10
    Final
    Penn State
    46
  • North Carolina
    35
    Final
    Georgia State
    28
    (1) Alabama
    20
    Final
    Texas
    19
    Duke
    31
    Final
    Northwestern
    23
    Western Illinois
    10
    Final
    Minnesota
    62
  • South Carolina
    30
    Final
    (16) Arkansas
    44
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Army
    38
    Missouri
    12
    Final
    Kansas State
    40
    Charleston Southern
    3
    Final
    (18) North Carolina State
    55
  • South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Central Michigan
    24
    Southern Utah
    7
    Final
    (13) Utah
    73
    Lafayette
    14
    Final
    Temple
    30
    Western Michigan
    37
    Final
    Ball State
    30
  • Marshall
    26
    Final
    (8) Notre Dame
    21
    Appalachian State
    17
    Final
    (6) Texas A&M
    14
    Memphis
    37
    Final
    Navy
    13
    Maryland
    56
    Final
    Charlotte
    21
  • Colorado
    10
    Final
    Air Force
    41
    (24) Tennessee
    34
    Final
    (17) Pittsburgh
    27
    Kennesaw State
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    63
    Furman
    12
    Final
    (5) Clemson
    35
  • Washington State
    17
    Final
    (19) Wisconsin
    14
    Wagner
    7
    Final
    Rutgers
    66
    Akron
    0
    Final
    (14) Michigan State
    52
    Eastern Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Bowling Green
    57
  • Iowa State
    10
    Final
    Iowa
    7
    Portland State
    6
    Final
    Washington
    52
    UNLV
    14
    Final
    California
    20
    Indiana State
    0
    Final
    Purdue
    56
  • (25) Houston
    30
    Final
    Texas Tech
    33
    Middle Tennessee
    34
    Final
    Colorado State
    19
    Virginia
    3
    Final
    Illinois
    24
    Northern Colorado
    10
    Final
    Wyoming
    33
  • Alabama State
    7
    Final
    UCLA
    45
    Incarnate Word
    55
    Final
    Nevada
    41
    Robert Morris
    14
    Final
    Miami (OH)
    31
    Holy Cross
    37
    Final
    Buffalo
    31
  • Southeastern Louisiana
    9
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    42
    Gardner-Webb
    27
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    31
    UAB
    14
    Final
    Liberty
    21
    Old Dominion
    21
    Final
    East Carolina
    39
  • Kansas
    55
    Final
    West Virginia
    42
    Weber State
    35
    Final
    Utah State
    7
    Central Arkansas
    3
    Final
    (22) Ole Miss
    59
    Northern Illinois
    35
    Final
    Tulsa
    38
  • Western Carolina
    17
    Final
    Georgia Tech
    35
    Eastern Michigan
    21
    Final
    Louisiana
    49
    Stephen F. Austin
    17
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    52
    Alabama A&M
    17
    Final
    Troy
    38
  • (20) Kentucky
    26
    Final
    (12) Florida
    16
    Alcorn State
    0
    Final
    Tulane
    52
    Howard
    20
    Final
    South Florida
    42
    Kent State
    3
    Final
    (7) Oklahoma
    33
  • Lamar
    16
    Final
    SMU
    45
    Florida International
    12
    Final
    Texas State
    41
    Syracuse
    48
    Final
    UConn
    14
    UMass
    10
    Final
    Toledo
    55
  • Texas Southern
    27
    Final
    North Texas
    59
    Arizona State
    17
    Final
    (11) Oklahoma State
    34
    Southern University
    17
    Final
    LSU
    65
    McNeese State
    10
    Final
    Rice
    52
  • Georgia Southern
    45
    Final
    Nebraska
    42
    (10) USC
    41
    Final
    Stanford
    28
    San Jose State
    16
    Final
    Auburn
    24
    Idaho
    22
    Final
    Indiana
    35
  • Nicholls State
    7
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    35
    Tarleton State
    17
    Final
    TCU
    59
    Boston College
    10
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Idaho State
    7
    Final
    San Diego State
    38
  • Hawai'i
    10
    Final
    (4) Michigan
    56
    Eastern Washington
    14
    Final
    Oregon
    70
    New Mexico State
    13
    Final
    UTEP
    20
    (9) Baylor
    20
    Final
    (21) BYU
    26
  • Oregon State
    35
    Final
    Fresno State
    32
    Mississippi State
    39
    Final
    Arizona
    17
  • Florida State
    Fri, 9/16 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Louisville
    Air Force
    Sat, 9/17 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Wyoming
    Wofford
    Sat, 9/17 on ACC Network @3:00 ET
    Virginia Tech
    UConn
    Sat, 9/17 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Michigan

Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to forgettable game vs. Samford

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 33-0 win vs. Samford.

Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to forgettable game vs. Samford

Georgia’s defense pitched a shutout in Saturday’s home opener vs. Samford, and quarterback Stetson Bennett exceeded 300 passing yards for the fourth time in his last five games. However, beyond that, not much will be remembered from UGA’s game against an overmatched FCS foe.

DawgNation host Brandon Adams, and former Bulldogs wide receiver Terrence Edwards, reacted to the game Saturday night on the DawgNation Postgame Show.

UGA fans also joined with their calls as well and the general theme of the discussion centered around a lackluster energy from the Bulldogs, but a renewed excitement for UGA’s postseason chances because of the struggles of some its biggest rivals -- such as Alabama, which barely survived a tougher-than-expected game at Texas.

The show also offered an early preview of the Bulldogs’ SEC opener next Saturday at South Carolina.

The DawgNation Postgame show broadcasts live from the UGA Bookstore after every Georgia home game and can be viewed on any of the DawgNation channels -- including Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Twitch and here on the site as well.

This week’s show can be watched by clicking the video in the image at the top of the page.

UGA News

NextDuck Hunt domination! Watch DawgNation’s postgame show after blowout …
Leave a Comment