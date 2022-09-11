Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to forgettable game vs. Samford

Georgia’s defense pitched a shutout in Saturday’s home opener vs. Samford, and quarterback Stetson Bennett exceeded 300 passing yards for the fourth time in his last five games. However, beyond that, not much will be remembered from UGA’s game against an overmatched FCS foe.

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. This week's edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA's 33-0 win vs. Samford.

DawgNation host Brandon Adams, and former Bulldogs wide receiver Terrence Edwards, reacted to the game Saturday night on the DawgNation Postgame Show.

UGA fans also joined with their calls as well and the general theme of the discussion centered around a lackluster energy from the Bulldogs, but a renewed excitement for UGA’s postseason chances because of the struggles of some its biggest rivals -- such as Alabama, which barely survived a tougher-than-expected game at Texas.

The show also offered an early preview of the Bulldogs’ SEC opener next Saturday at South Carolina.

The DawgNation Postgame show broadcasts live from the UGA Bookstore after every Georgia home game

