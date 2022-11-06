Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to most memorable night ever at Sanford Stadium

Dawgnation Logo
(2) Tennessee
13
Final
27
(1) Georgia
  • California
    35
    Final
    (9) USC
    41
    Colorado State
    16
    Final
    San Jose State
    28
    (10) UCLA
    50
    Final
    Arizona State
    36
    Hawai'i
    13
    Final
    Fresno State
    55
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan
  • Kent State
    Thurs, 11/10 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Bowling Green
    Northern Illinois
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Western Michigan
    Georgia Southern
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPNU @12:30 AM ET
    Louisiana
    Tulsa
    Fri, 11/11 on ESPN @12:30 AM ET
    Memphis
  • East Carolina
    Sat, 11/12 on ESPN2 @1:00 AM ET
    Cincinnati
    Colorado
    Sat, 11/12 on Fox Sports 1 @2:30 AM ET
    (9) USC
    Fresno State
    Sat, 11/12 on CBS Sports Network @3:30 AM ET
    UNLV
    Duke
    38
    Final
    Boston College
    31
  • UMass
    10
    Final
    UConn
    27
    (24) Oregon State
    21
    Final
    Washington
    24
    Air Force
    13
    Final
    Army
    7
    Western Kentucky
    59
    Final
    Charlotte
    7
  • (2) Ohio State
    21
    Final
    Northwestern
    7
    Florida
    41
    Final
    Texas A&M
    24
    (17) North Carolina
    31
    Final
    Virginia
    28
    (19) Tulane
    27
    Final
    Tulsa
    13
  • Maryland
    10
    Final
    Wisconsin
    23
    Minnesota
    20
    Final
    Nebraska
    13
    Iowa
    24
    Final
    Purdue
    3
    Texas Tech
    24
    Final
    (7) TCU
    34
  • Kentucky
    21
    Final
    Missouri
    17
    Georgia Tech
    28
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    27
    Marshall
    12
    Final
    Old Dominion
    0
    South Florida
    28
    Final
    Temple
    54
  • Middle Tennessee
    24
    Final
    Louisiana Tech
    40
    Baylor
    38
    Final
    Oklahoma
    35
    Georgia State
    42
    Final
    Southern Miss
    14
    (8) Oregon
    49
    Final
    Colorado
    10
  • (16) Penn State
    45
    Final
    Indiana
    14
    (22) Syracuse
    9
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    19
    UTSA
    44
    Final
    UAB
    38
    New Mexico
    10
    Final
    Utah State
    27
  • (18) Oklahoma State
    16
    Final
    Kansas
    37
    (25) UCF
    35
    Final
    Memphis
    28
    Washington State
    52
    Final
    Stanford
    14
    West Virginia
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    31
  • Michigan State
    23
    Final
    (14) Illinois
    15
    South Alabama
    38
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    31
    (23) Liberty
    21
    Final
    Arkansas
    19
    Navy
    10
    Final
    Cincinnati
    20
  • Florida International
    14
    Final
    North Texas
    52
    Troy
    23
    Final
    Louisiana
    17
    Texas State
    30
    Final
    Louisiana-Monroe
    31
    BYU
    31
    Final
    Boise State
    28
  • Texas
    34
    Final
    (13) Kansas State
    27
    (6) Alabama
    31
    Final
    (15) LSU
    32
    UNLV
    10
    Final
    San Diego State
    14
    Houston
    63
    Final
    SMU
    77
  • Arizona
    20
    Final
    (12) Utah
    45
    James Madison
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    34
    South Carolina
    38
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    27
    (4) Michigan
    52
    Final
    Rutgers
    17
  • Florida State
    45
    Final
    Miami (FL)
    3
    Auburn
    33
    Final
    Mississippi State
    39
    (5) Clemson
    14
    Final
    Notre Dame
    35
    (20) Wake Forest
    21
    Final
    (21) North Carolina State
    30
  • California
    35
    Final
    (9) USC
    41
    Colorado State
    16
    Final
    San Jose State
    28
    (10) UCLA
    50
    Final
    Arizona State
    36
    Hawai'i
    13
    Final
    Fresno State
    55
  • Eastern Michigan
    Wed, 11/9 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Akron
    Ohio
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN2 @12:30 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Ball State
    Wed, 11/9 on ESPN @1:00 AM ET
    Toledo
    Buffalo
    Thurs, 11/10 on ESPN2 @12:00 AM ET
    Central Michigan

Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to most memorable night ever at Sanford Stadium

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s dominant win over Tennessee.

Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to most memorable night ever at Sanford Stadium

Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium has been Georgia’s home for nearly a century, but it may never have had a day quite like yesterday.

The buildup for the Bulldogs’ clash with Tennessee was unprecedented. The Vols were given the No. 1 ranking by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday night, and that coincided with a few prominent doubters who emerged to criticize the Dawgs despite UGA remaining more than a touchdown favorite to win the game.

All the chatter created a fever pitch of emotion for the highest-ranked pairing of opponents ever in Athens, and the fans responded as everyone in DawgNation surely knew they would. The noise level was deafening, and it clearly impacted Tennessee’s ability to operate.

Furthermore, in the win, UGA placed itself back at the top of the sport, and put itself back on the same road it was on this time last year -- heading directly toward a berth into the Playoff with a chance to claim another national championship.

To be sure, there are more hurdles to be overcome, but the win vs. Tennessee demonstrated that championship dreams are legitimate. UGA is once again the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country, and Bulldogs fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

For more on the win vs. Tennessee, and where Georgia goes from here, take a look at the DawgNation Postgame show linked in the box at the top of the page.

UGA News

NextWatch DawgNation postgame show’s reaction as UGA beats Florida again
Leave a Comment