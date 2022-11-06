Watch DawgNation’s postgame show reacting to most memorable night ever at Sanford Stadium

Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium has been Georgia’s home for nearly a century, but it may never have had a day quite like yesterday.

The buildup for the Bulldogs’ clash with Tennessee was unprecedented. The Vols were given the No. 1 ranking by the College Football Playoff selection committee on Tuesday night, and that coincided with a few prominent doubters who emerged to criticize the Dawgs despite UGA remaining more than a touchdown favorite to win the game.

All the chatter created a fever pitch of emotion for the highest-ranked pairing of opponents ever in Athens, and the fans responded as everyone in DawgNation surely knew they would. The noise level was deafening, and it clearly impacted Tennessee’s ability to operate.

Furthermore, in the win, UGA placed itself back at the top of the sport, and put itself back on the same road it was on this time last year -- heading directly toward a berth into the Playoff with a chance to claim another national championship.

To be sure, there are more hurdles to be overcome, but the win vs. Tennessee demonstrated that championship dreams are legitimate. UGA is once again the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country, and Bulldogs fans can’t wait to see what happens next.

