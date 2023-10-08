Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 51-13 win vs. Kentucky.

Watch DawgNation’s Postgame Show react to dominant win vs. Kentucky

Georgia finally put together a full four-quarter effort on both sides of the ball, and left little doubt that it’s the No. 1 team in the country after blasting Kentucky 51-13 on Saturday night.

We’re talking about all the high points on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show.

Some of the topics that UGA fans who joined the show live from the UGA Bookstore and on Zoom were eager to discuss were...

The eye-popping stat line for quarterback Carson Beck, who seems to be coming into his own as the Bulldogs’ starter

A return to form for the Dawgs defense -- which limited Kentucky on the ground and through the air

The healthy return of running back Kendall Milton and the spark he provided to the emerging UGA rushing attack

And another excellent performance from tight end Brock Bowers, who continues to make a strong case for himself as college football’s best player.

It’s all on the table for discussion on this week’s show, so to watch the conversation, click into the show which can be found linked in the box at the top of the page.