Watch DawgNation’s postgame show react to UGA’s epic Peach Bowl win

We all bring our own perspective and memories with us to each Georgia game. Some fans are old enough to remember the glory days of Vince Dooley and Herschel Walker, and some can tell stories of what UGA was like before that.

Others are so young they can barely recall the Bulldogs before Kirby Smart became coach in 2016.

No matter what your personal history, the one thing almost all of DawgNation can certainly agree on is that there haven’t many games in UGA lore quite like the thrilling, come-from-behind win against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night.

It was a moment that cemented Stetson Bennett’s legacy as a historic figure, demonstrated that the Bulldogs’ mental toughness is just as significant as their physical toughness and reminded us once again that this team really might be able to, as we say around here, GO42N22.

We’re talking about all of that on the DawgNation PostGame Show. You can click the video linked in the box at the top of the page to see the happiest bunch of UGA fans you’ll ever see -- your humble host included.

It was a special night, and it was so much fun to celebrate it will all of you.