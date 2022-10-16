Dawgnation Logo
Watch DawgNation Postgame Show’s reaction to UGA shoutout, wild finish in Knoxville

Posted

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 55-0 shutout of Vanderbilt and Tennesse’s upset win against Alabama.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show’s reaction to UGA shutout, wild finish in Knoxville

The feeling in Athens, Ga. and Knoxville, Tenn. couldn’t have been more different Saturday. Georgia dispatched of Vanderbilt in exactly the manner it was supposed to, and the ruthless efficiency with which the Bulldogs handled their business gave fans permission to allow their attention to wander.

For most, their eyes became fixated on what was happening a couple hundred miles to the north, as Tennessee got a long-awaited win against hated rival Alabama in one of the most dramatic games in recent history.

We’re reacting to both outcomes on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- which was recorded live immediately after the game from the UGA Bookstore.

UGA fans weighed in via Zoom calls and in person to discuss what they saw in the shutout against the Commodores, and most were impressed.

Furthermore, the reaction to Tennessee’s win against Alabama was perhaps a little surprising. The fans in the room seemed more interested in watching UGA’s arch nemesis in recent seasons, Alabama, lose than they were in seeing the Vols go down, even though Tennessee competes with Georgia in the SEC East.

Yet no matter the rooting interest, the busy day of football made for an unforgettable setting for the DawgNation Postgame Show. See for yourself by clicking the link in the box at the top of the page to watch it.

