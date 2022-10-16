Watch DawgNation Postgame Show’s reaction to UGA shoutout, wild finish in Knoxville

The feeling in Athens, Ga. and Knoxville, Tenn. couldn’t have been more different Saturday. Georgia dispatched of Vanderbilt in exactly the manner it was supposed to, and the ruthless efficiency with which the Bulldogs handled their business gave fans permission to allow their attention to wander.

This week's edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA's 55-0 shutout of Vanderbilt and Tennesse's upset win against Alabama.

For most, their eyes became fixated on what was happening a couple hundred miles to the north, as Tennessee got a long-awaited win against hated rival Alabama in one of the most dramatic games in recent history.

We’re reacting to both outcomes on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- which was recorded live immediately after the game from the UGA Bookstore.

UGA fans weighed in via Zoom calls and in person to discuss what they saw in the shutout against the Commodores, and most were impressed.

Furthermore, the reaction to Tennessee’s win against Alabama was perhaps a little surprising. The fans in the room seemed more interested in watching UGA’s arch nemesis in recent seasons, Alabama, lose than they were in seeing the Vols go down, even though Tennessee competes with Georgia in the SEC East.

Yet no matter the rooting interest, the busy day of football made for an unforgettable setting for the DawgNation Postgame Show. See for yourself by clicking the link in the box at the top of the page to watch it.