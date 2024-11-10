Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what how much they should panic after the tight win. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 34-20 win over Florida.

If Georgia didn’t know it was in for a battle when it walked into Everbank Stadium, it certainly knew by halftime. The Bulldogs trailed Florida 13-6 at the break with little offensive life.

The Bulldogs took a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter before the Gators chomped back, tying the game at 20 with 7:29 to play. A pair of late touchdowns from Dominic Lovett and Dwight Phillips II sealed the win for UGA.

Yet offensive worries continue to gray Georgia’s wins as Carson Beck’s sluggish start to the season has officially bled into November. Beck threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns but also tossed another three interceptions on Saturday.

Beck now has the most single-season interceptions for any UGA quarterback under Kirby Smart and has four multi-interception games this season.

Smart is now 7-2 against the Gators, and UGA is 10-4 since 2011. The win marked Georgia’s first four-game win streak against Florida since 1983.

