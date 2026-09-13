Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 70-20 win over Western Kentucky.

Georgia keeps piling up the points and looks good in all-white. But what are we learning about the Dawgs?

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams takes you through UGA’s 70-20 blowout win over Western Kentucky.

You’ll see the top plays of the game and get analysis from former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship.

Plus, you’ll hear why Kirby Smart wasn’t exactly impressed.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell, who’ll provide sights and sounds from the victorious UGA locker room.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.