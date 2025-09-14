Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they seek another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom or call us at 678-645-DAWG (3294) to provide their takes on what the Dawgs need to do to get back to the College Football mountaintop. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s thrilling 44-41 overtime win vs. the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.

Georgia rolled into Neyland Stadium with an 8-game win streak on the line as they faced a red hot Tennessee team for their first SEC game of the 2025 season.

The game started with a bang as both teams scored early and often. And the action didn’t let up until the bitter end as the Dawgs came from behind to win the thrilling shootout with a walk-off TD in overtime, 44-41.

While the Tennessee faithful were sure this was the year they’d finally get to play “Rocky Top” again, Gunner Stockton and the Dawgs had other ideas and never quit, making sure the win streak reached nine games. This thrilling win will be talked about for years, going down as another classic in this great rivalry, just like the Hobnail Boot Game

I’ll discuss the top moments from the game on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell, who’ll provide sights and sounds from the victorious UGA locker room.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.