Qua Russaw and James Smith: Two very important 5-star prospects are visiting UGA today

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep previews another big visit for Alabama 5-stars Qua Russaw and James Smith. Russaw ranks as the nation’s No. 4 EDGE and the No. 37 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite. Smith is the No. 1 player in Alabama, the No. 2 DT and the nation’s No. 11 overall recruit. ========================================================= The “package” is back in Athens today. That would be 5-star DT James Smith and the equally impressive 4-star EDGE Qua Russaw out of Alabama.

These two, we shall make it very clear, are different in a lot of ways from their peers. While some recruits revel in the joys of being recruited, this pair embraces the work. They have been up so early for workouts over the last few years that when they get to college they will get an extra 30 minutes or so of sleep before their daily lifts at the next level. I can imagine that a lot of recruiters and coaches grow weary of the photoshoot experiences by now. Especially the recruits that go through one on every one of their visits. Russaw and Smith are not about that. They’d rather sit in meetings, watch practices and see how the team lifts each day.