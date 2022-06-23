Elite 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning commits to Texas over Georgia
ATHENS — The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 signing class has chosen the University of Texas over Georgia.
Arch Manning announced the commitment on his Twitter account on Thursday with the first and only Tweet from his account.
UGA News
- Elite 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning commits to Texas over Georgia
- Snappy answers to anonymous coach questions about Stetson Bennett, reloading Georgia defense
- Will Kirby Smart be SEC’s highest-paid coach? Contract details expected to be released this week
- WATCH: Intense Georgia strength coach Scott Sinclair keeps Bulldogs primed for titles, pro careers
- Georgia ‘Unicorn,’ Super Bowl champ, record NFL draft have Bulldogs atop 2022 football world
NextSnappy answers to anonymous coach questions about Stetson Bennett, …