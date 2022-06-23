Dawgnation Logo

Elite 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning commits to Texas over Georgia

No. 1-ranked 2023 commit Arch Manning has committed to Texas.
ATHENS — The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 signing class has chosen the University of Texas over Georgia.

Arch Manning announced the commitment on his Twitter account on Thursday with the first and only Tweet from his account.

