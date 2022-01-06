Earnest Greene III: All-American OT prospect previews his upcoming decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry is about the latest with All-American OT Earnest Greene III as he prepares for his upcoming All-American Bowl decision on NBC from the All-American Bowl in Texas. ============================================================= SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Earnest Greene III hails from California, has a lot of family in Georgia and is steadfast in his desire to play tackle at the college level.

He’s rated on the 247Sports Composite ratings as the nation’s No. 2 interior offensive line prospect and as the No. 40 overall player in the country. The 4-star OL from St. John Bosco in California will reveal his college decision out here in Texas at the All-American Bowl. He already signed during the early period but will follow in a familiar path on signing during the early period, keeping it quiet and then announcing live on the NBC broadcast which begins at 1 PM EST on Saturday. He had whittled that silent decision down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas.

Ohio State recruited him for four years. Former Bosco standout Wyatt Davis went on to star in Columbus. Georgia grabbed some early summer and fall momentum and then Alabama really turned his head lead. Texas climbed into the final group because of the relationships that staff established while they recruited the All-American when they were still at Alabama in 2020. Greene is a very savvy kid. I remember a long conversation with him earlier this year in which he broke down why a kid from California would have so much interest in the Bulldogs. There was that family connection in Savannah, but he also did his homework. He had researched that Kirby Smart’s program had produced two first-round draft picks at offensive tackle in the same draft. That was just three years after Isaiah Wynn, a converted guard, also went in the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Greene was impressive yesterday working at the tackle position during the week’s only one-on-ones with the East team. The physical tools were there. 247Sports measured him at just under the 6-foot-4 mark. His weight was recorded at 350 parks with an arm length of 35 inches. His hands are powerful and he can really strike and latch onto defenders. What did his decision come down to? “For me, it just came down to me to player development at my position,” he said on Wednesday. “Offensive tackle. Explosive offenses. Offenses that like to get their big men out in space and play physical.” He described the process as “really difficult.” “I’ve just been blessed with the opportunity to have what I have,” Greene III said. “Honestly, quite frankly, you can’t make a wrong choice here. Just having to get deep down into the Xs and the Os. The history of the quarterbacks. The history of the offensive coordinators. O-line coaches. All of that good stuff. I had to do my Xs and Os and my homework to make my decision.”

Alabama and Georgia made the final group for Earnest Greene III Alabama. Georgia. Those two schools are playing for the national championship on Monday. They are both also in his final group. Greene regards that as a pretty special moment in his recruiting process. "First off, it is a blessing to even be in a position where I can have two of the four schools in my final four in the national championship game playing for a national championship and a ring," he said. "First and foremost, it is a blessing to be able to do that."