Cover 4 on Georgia football: What’s the big weakness for Alabama the Bulldogs must exploit?
DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
We thought it would be a good venue for a few opinions regarding the national championship game between defending juggernaut Alabama and the Georgia Bulldogs this week. We will have a Cover 4 opinion piece every day leading up to the national title game on DawgNation.com.
That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Georgia 2022 signees Marvin Jones Jr. and Mykell Williams have gotten off the ball at the All-American Bowl practices out in San Antonio.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
What is the biggest “weakness” of Alabama’s football team that UGA must exploit up in Indianapolis?
Brandon Adams: The lack of running game
Why: “The Crimson Tide obviously found quite a rushing attack in its Playoff win vs. Cincinnati – collecting 301 yards on the ground. However, Alabama was only 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game this season. If UGA can take away the running game, it will make containing Bryce Young and Jameson Williams a lot easier.”
Mike Griffith: The secondary
Why: “Alabama ranks No. 54 in the nation in pass efficiency defense (7th in the SEC) and the Bulldogs need to exploit that weakness with good throws and decisions from the QB position.”
Connor Riley: Alabama’s offensive line
Why: “Obviously Georgia couldn’t take advantage of it the first time around, but Georgia has an edge here with its talent and Alabama’s injuries.”
Jeff Sentell: Attack that Alabama’s offensive line to harass Bryce Young
Why: “Weakness is all relative when looking at the Crimson Tide offensive line. Somehow Alabama looked mortal against Auburn and LSU and other opponents at times. That wasn’t the same team in the SEC Championship. The big thing here will be for Georgia’s front seven, its clear overall team strength, working against the most inconsistent and now banged-up unit on the Alabama roster.”
