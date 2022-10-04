Georgia football LB commit Raylen Wilson on schools hoping for a flip: ‘They are trying, but I’m not replying’
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Georgia LB commit Raylen Wilson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No. 54 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Raylen Wilson has a little Muhammad Ali in his game when it comes to meeting the media.
When DawgNation had a chance to chat him up after his team lost 30-7 last Wednesday night in an Ira rescheduled game against a strong Colquitt County team, he was enough zingers and one-liners to make a correspondent think of Ali in his prime.
- When asked if schools were still coming hard after the flip he had this to offer:
“They are trying, but I’m not replying.”
- Does he give those recruiters the Heisman pose?
“I don’t give them nothing.”
- When somebody comes to watch him play, what does he hope they see?
“Effort. Effort on plays. I give 100 percent every play.”
- Did he know much about Colquitt County’s Landen Thomas? Thomas is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 TE for the 2024 class and is also committed to Georgia.
“Yes, sir. That’s my homeboy Landen.”
- How does he know Thomas?
“Well, through 7-on-7 (They play on the same team) and he’s a Dawg, too. ‘Dawgs get along in the kennel.”
- What is the biggest reason why he is a ‘Dawg?
“Shoot. Because I am a ‘Dawg on the field.”
- What does he like best about Georgia?
“The winning and it is family oriented.”
- His late father, Robert Wilson, was an NFL receiver. He passed on his knowledge of the game. Wilson shared the story earlier this year of how his father helped him become the player he is today. “Ima give you the recipe to be great at football,” his father would say. “You gotta take it to the kitchen.” How much does he owe his success to his Dad?
“I owe him everything. Everything that I plan on accomplishing and will accomplish. I owe that to him. Everything. Every last drop.”
- What does he think his father would be proud of about the way he plays the game?
“Well, he always told me. Run like a little man. Hit like a big man. So I hope that he sees that.”
- How close is he to fellow Georgia LB commitments CJ Allen and Troy Bowles?
“We are close. (Makes a gesture with his clenched fingers.) We are coming in as a three-headed monster.”
- How does he feel about coming into UGA with a stacked class of three of the nation’s top 10 LB prospects?
“With me, the competition is with myself. I don’t really compete with anybody else. It is me versus me every day and we will all get better like that. That’s what they do every day now at Georgia so I’m just going to keep it going.”
- You were leaning hard to UGA for some time before his July 10 commitment earlier this year. When did he know he had to become a ‘Dawg?