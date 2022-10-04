Georgia football LB commit Raylen Wilson on schools hoping for a flip: ‘They are trying, but I’m not replying’

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Georgia LB commit Raylen Wilson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No. 54 overall prospect for the 2023 cycle on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Raylen Wilson has a little Muhammad Ali in his game when it comes to meeting the media.

When DawgNation had a chance to chat him up after his team lost 30-7 last Wednesday night in an Ira rescheduled game against a strong Colquitt County team, he was enough zingers and one-liners to make a correspondent think of Ali in his prime. When asked if schools were still coming hard after the flip he had this to offer: “They are trying, but I’m not replying.” Does he give those recruiters the Heisman pose? “I don’t give them nothing.” When somebody comes to watch him play, what does he hope they see?

“Effort. Effort on plays. I give 100 percent every play.” Did he know much about Colquitt County’s Landen Thomas? Thomas is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 TE for the 2024 class and is also committed to Georgia. “Yes, sir. That’s my homeboy Landen.” How does he know Thomas? “Well, through 7-on-7 (They play on the same team) and he’s a Dawg, too. ‘Dawgs get along in the kennel.” What is the biggest reason why he is a ‘Dawg?