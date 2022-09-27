BREAKING: Priority WR target Tyler Williams decides he’ll play for Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the decision from 4-star Tyler Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 20 WR and the No. 129 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. Williams lists as the No. 7 prospect at receiver and No. 54 overall for On3Sports. Rivals sees him as the nation’s No. 31 WR and No. 207 overall recruit. ========================================================= LAKELAND, Fla. - The time for Georgia to add a receiver that looks like a No. 1 in the SEC and a future first-round NFL Draft pick to the 2023 class came in the midst of a hurricane.

It came down to a bout with the Miami Hurricanes. That decision came down in Georgia’s favor Tuesday night at 4-star receiver Tyler Williams made his decision to publicly commit to the Bulldogs. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 20 receiver for the 2023 cycle and suddenly somehow the ‘Dawgs now have commitments from a pair of receivers ranked among the nation’s top 20 prospects for that position in this cycle. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Williams has a wide array of skills. He can throw a football 70 yards. The former QB didn’t get a single rep in the spring game before his junior year. That was before he switched to playing receiver last August.

He caught 11 touchdowns in his first year playing the position, including three in his first game. He’s now committed to the Under Armour All-American Game and to play for Bryan McClendon in Athens. Williams, despite that vast height, is a lethal punt and kick returner for his high school team. He will also hold for extra points for a very powerful Lakeland High School team. McClendon made the young man from Lakeland High School a true priority for this class as soon as he knew he was getting the job in Athens. It paid off.

The "Dawgs beat out a strong late surge from Miami over the last month. Williams took a pair of trips to check out Miami. The Hurricanes weren't even in the final top 5 release from Williams but closed late in a group that also included Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Tyler Williams: The news here moved the 'Dawgs up in the team rankings. Williams now becomes the 20th public commitment of the 2023 recruiting cycle for the 'Dawgs. He becomes the third commitment to play receiver in Athens. As stated earlier, he becomes the second Georgia pledge for this cycle that ranks among the nation's top 20 wide receiver prospects. Raymond Cottrell, another Florida resident also ranks as the nation's No. 19 wide receiver prospect on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is now the seventh commitment for the 'Dawgs from the state of Florida in this cycle. That's more prospects that Georgia currently have pledges from inside the state of Georgia. Williams is now the 10th-highest-rated recruit in the current class. This commitment is big news for the class. Williams does look like a prospect that can be a true No. 1 in the SEC and also has the size and skills that the NFL will draft in the first round. The other big development from this commitment is this decision moves Georgia past Texas for the nation's No. 2 class on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings.