Georgia football recruiting: 10 things DawgNation learned seeing at least five future ‘Dawgs play in three states in five days

This was a wild last few days as the recruiting guy for DawgNation. They afforded the chance to see a lot of future Georgia football players play in three different states in five days. That journey even provided for the chance to see a commitment ceremony as well.

That is an efficient use of five days. The only thing that might rival that would be an All-American week in January. Especially since Hurricane Ian shifted things around so much that only one of those gamedays was on a Friday.

Why : Might as well start with the highest-rated commitment. We saw a lot of competitiveness and physicality up close from Harris. He barely played at all the week before the IMG Academy game and wasn’t at 100 percent. He matched up approximately eight times with Ohio State WR commit Carnell Tate and held his own. He only allowed one catch for 18 yards and was absolutely spent after the game.

Signature play: There was one play where Harris was held so badly the play belonged in a clinic tape for rookie officials. If this was the NFL, he would’ve been called in the grasp for a sack when the play crossed his face but didn’t give up. He wrestled himself free of the hold and sprinted downfield. He didn’t assume the game officials saw that hold and were throwing the flag. He motored after the runner and would have caught the IMG back if he had another 10 yards of grass before the end zone. The flag was for that hold and it all came back. That said, we have to applaud the grit and determination Harris showed. He will be an “Alpha” competitor in Fran Brown’s room when he gets to Georgia in less than 3.25 months.

2. Tyler Williams can do a great many things

Such as: Well, we saw him return kickoffs and punts. The way he catches the ball at its highest point was something different. He feels comfortable that way and has no problem tracking it. The Lakeland High coaching staff saw no need to ever correct it to the traditional “basket” type catch with hands underneath the ball. It seems like it helps him get out of the gate faster and surge upfield. That’s good, but the fact he was the holder on extra points really opened our eyes. Longtime Intel readers also know that Williams is a former QB that says he can still launch the ball some 70 yards with accuracy. The former basketball player has very good speed and will certainly be a good number to call on jet sweeps or at the X, Y or Z positions. If Williams can return punts in Florida big-boy high school football, then he can also do damage out of the slot.

3. Some interesting Tyler Williams intel

What: His mother, Shan, said that she knew he was going to be a ‘Dawg after their first real visit. She said Georgia was always in her top 2. Despite all the late buzz with Miami, the Hurricanes weren’t really the biggest threat. Williams said that South Carolina was the runner-up school here. Williams also said he learned just last week that he will be able to enroll early. When the rest of his school was shut down early this week with Ian on the way, he was still taking his online classes. He also said he’s never seen Athens on a gameday before and that his first gameday trip will be next week for the Auburn game.

4. Raylen Wilson is tough ... and he makes plays