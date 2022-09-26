PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitors gallery from Kent State

Dawgnation Logo
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    28 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    1 of 28
  • Georgia TE commitment Lawson Luckie sits and checks out Kent State-UGA with his younger brother Carter Luckie on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    2 of 28
  • Georgia TE commitment Lawson Luckie sits and checks out Kent State-UGA with his younger brother Carter Luckie on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    3 of 28
  • 4-star DL Markis Deal out of Texas was on his official visit to Georgia on Saturday, September 24, 2022, inside Sanford Stadium. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    4 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    5 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    6 of 28
  • 5-star ATH Mike Matthews is an excellent receiver and safety prospect out of Parkview High in the 2024 cycle.. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    7 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    8 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    9 of 28
  • Cass ATH Sacovie White is one of the most versatile players in the South in the 2024 class. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    10 of 28
  • 3-sport ATH Kam Mikell is the 2024 class. The Statesboro High standout has been clocked at 10.50 seconds in the 100. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    11 of 28
  • Parkview High's Mike Matthews is the nation's No. 2 ATH and the No. 14 overall recruit in the class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    12 of 28
  • Freshman QB Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis led Carrollton to a 6-0 start with his 23 touchdown passes through his first six games. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    13 of 28
  • 5-star OT Mason Short plays for Evans High School in the Augusta area. He's seen as a consensus top 3 recruit for his position in the 2025 class. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    14 of 28
  • Cass ATH Sacovie White is one of the most versatile players in the South in the 2024 class. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    15 of 28
  • Freshman QB Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis led Carrollton to a 6-0 start with his 23 touchdown passes through his first six games. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    16 of 28
  • Grayson freshman LB Tyler Atkinson is already one of the nation's top prospects in the 2026 class. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    17 of 28
  • Sacovie White of Cass High School in Northwest Georgia is capable of lifting an offense from a variety of roles. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    18 of 28
  • DawgNation's Jeff Sentell believes that freshman LB Tyler Atkinson will be an easy 5-star prospect in the 2026 class. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    19 of 28
  • Grayson freshman LB Tyler Atkinson is already one of the top players in the country in the class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    20 of 28
  • DawgNation's Jeff Sentell believes that Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis will be the highest-rated QB prospect in the nation with the initial 2026 rankings come out.. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    21 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    22 of 28
  • 4-star DL Markis Deal out of Texas was on his official visit to Georgia on Saturday, September 24, 2022, inside Sanford Stadium. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    23 of 28
  • Check out the typical scene of recruits filing down the West End Zone bleachers of Sanford Stadium onto the field before the Kent State game. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    24 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    25 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    26 of 28
  • 4-star Texas DL Markis Deal ranks as the nation's No. 14 DL and the No. 112 overall prospect in the 2023 recruitng cycle. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    27 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    28 of 28
  • 5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
    Photographer: Jeff Sentell
    1 of 28

PHOTOS: Check out the Georgia football recruiting visitors gallery from Kent State

@jeffsentell
Posted

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell shares some of his images from the recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia’s 39-22 win at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

=========================================================

Georgia hosted another slew of visitors on Saturday for its 39-22 win against a good Kent State football team. There were a couple of official visitors, a couple of freshmen who should eventually be 5-stars and top 15 overall recruits and a good mix of All-American talent from the 2024 and 2025 classes as well.

There’s a gallery of images above with a lot of the biggest names, but we’ll also take a quick lap around who made the trip to see the ‘Dawgs win their fourth game of the season.

Georgia football hosted two official visitors for the contest.

5-star TE Duce Robinson/Nation’s No. 1 TE/No. 20 overall prospect

High School: Pinnacle HS/Phoenix, Ariz.

Hgt./Wgt: 6-6/225

Something to know: He’s also considered a dynamite professional prospect in baseball.

Official visits so far: USC and Texas

Official visits to come: Alabama

Outlook: This has been a very good visit for Robinson. However, I rarely hear official visits go poorly when it comes to the ‘Dawgs. Georgia is probably the premier place for a TE to get showcased in the country and this time and Robinson is a premier tight end. He looks like an NFL Draft pick walking in three years in a system like the one Georgia runs. That said, it feels like it will be quite hard to pull him off the West Coast and away from USC. That’s a team with a lot of momentum for its offense even though it has not really featured its tight ends this year with Lincoln Riley to this point. Georgia also already has a pair of All-American level tight ends in this class in Pearce Spurlin III and Lawson Luckie. Throw in the baseball factor here and the distance and it seems like the ‘Dawgs are going to be in this thing but should not be seen as the team most likely to sign Robinson. If Todd Hartley gets this guy for the ‘Dawgs, then he’s really just showing off at this point.

A best possible scenario for UGA: The ‘Dawgs could shift Spurlin to wide receiver in this class. He’s already been told to learn both spots and that might make room for Robinson to consider the ‘Dawgs even more strongly than he does now.

Perception of the game visit: It looked like he was plugged into the game and the offense. The Brock Bowers tight end touchdown and usage looked to have thrilled him. His family also enjoyed their day in Sanford. Perhaps the biggest takeaway for me was being able to easily spot Robinson by just looking up at the sky and then looking down in my peripheral vision. Outside of 5-star sophomore OT Mason Short, the 6-foot-6 Robinson towered over all the recruits on the field on Saturday. This young man will be open all day on Saturdays and it also looks like he has five tools and can hit a breaking ball on the diamond. He’s going to be a very well-paid athlete in the future in at least one sport.

5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

4-star DL Markis Deal/Nation’s No. 14 DL/No. 112 overall prospect

High School: Naaman Forest/Garland, Tex.

Hgt./Wgt: 6-4/290

Something to know: Georgia made his summer top 6 that also included Arkansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas and Southern California.

Something else to know: Deal’s pure rating from 247Sports is very high. He’s slotted as the nation’s No. 7 DL and the No. 58 overall recruit for that service.

Official visits so far: Spring and summer OVs to Arkansas, USC and TCU.

Official visits to come: None scheduled

Outlook: Remember that stuff up above about Georgia and TEs and it being the spot for a young prospect to be? The same can be said about Tray Scott and his defensive line room. Scott has gone about his business looking for the right D-line talent for this class. He did exceeding well signing Bear Alexander, Christen Miller and Shone Washington in 2022 and seems to be looking for the right three in this cycle. That said, the ‘Dawgs have gone after a lot of big names with talents like Jordan Hall, Daevin Hobbs, James Smith and Deal that are still undecided. The ‘Dawgs have also seen a lot of big names commit elsewhere like Vic Burley (Clemson), Kelby Collins (Florida), Kamran James (Florida), Xzavier McCleod (South Carolina) and Sydri Mitchell (Texas), among others. They’ve also already got a big commitment in North Carolina 4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett. It seems like Deal is in the mix here, but he’s not part of the most likely trio for the ‘Dawgs in the end. The chances of adding Hall and Hobbs to Jarrett in this class seem higher than Deal or Smith at this time.

Perceptions of the game visit: I’m just going to say this here, but if I am a recruit that is deeply considering a school I don’t peg the Kent State game for the official visit. Sure, we can say that it might line up with the recruit’s schedule in the season and potential off-weeks or better scheduling for Deal and his entire family. Yet by and large, the most logical thing is usually the most logical thing. You take that into consideration with the other defensive tackles that Georgia is recruiting hard, his other options and then his earlier visits and it does carry some weight. We just don’t see elite out-of-state prospects come into Sanford for a lesser game OV like a Kent State and then go on to sign with the ‘Dawgs.

Deal is a name I have heard about in this class, but not one I’ve heard a LOT about. We also haven’t seen him take frequent visits to Athens over the summer and early fall as we have with other recruits. With all that in mind, Deal did look to be enthused to be in Athens and enjoying himself in pregame. He had a jacket and then took it off in the blazing Georgia sun. We also all can’t help but love the hair here for a defensive tackle.

He is also a very large human being. He’d fit in with Hollywood central casting as one of Scott’s Trench Mob types.

4-star DL Markis Deal out of Texas was on his official visit to Georgia on Saturday, September 24, 2022, inside Sanford Stadium. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
4-star DL Markis Deal out of Texas was on his official visit to Georgia on Saturday, September 24, 2022, inside Sanford Stadium. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
4-star Texas DL Markis Deal ranks as the nation's No. 14 DL and the No. 112 overall prospect in the 2023 recruitng cycle. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

With those two official visits broken down, let’s now turn the flow of the page to a steadfast commitment and a very big in-state unofficial visitor.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett.

2023 Georgia TE commit Lawson Luckie was back on Saturday

Can’t say enough great things here about Luckie and his extended family. He’s a Georgia legacy and his father Mike Luckie has instilled in him the right attributes to be a successful football player anywhere but especially at the University of Georgia.

We had the great honor of sharing his family story earlier this year on DawgNation and if you haven’t read it yet I feel confident that you will be glad you did. If you read one DawgNation recruiting story this month, I would want that to be the one.

It chronicles his very special family and why Lawson is no better than the third toughest Luckie at the dinner table and that’s still a very great thing.

Something interesting about the visit: Luckie was the only Georgia commitment at the game on Saturday. That’s pretty rare for this group. There are a lot of die-hard commits in this class but it was hard for them to get to Athens that quickly for a noon kick after their high school games on Friday night.

Another interesting nugget about the visit: Luckie was at the game with his family. That included 2026 freshman DL prospect Carter Luckie at Blessed Trinity. Carter is already taller than Lawson and looks to have a very bright future in the game in his own right. He is also a fine dual-sport athlete, too.

Their mother, Hillary, shared this post on Instagram.

Georgia TE commitment Lawson Luckie sits and checks out Kent State-UGA with his younger brother Carter Luckie on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

2024 5-star ATH Mike Matthews was also in Sanford on Saturday

Matthews is a vital recruit for Georgia in this state. The ‘Dawgs missed out on a pair of 5-star seniors in this class from Gwinnett County in S Caleb Downs and RB Justice Haynes.

Well, if the ‘Dawgs can sign Buford’s KJ Bolden and Matthews here, then a lot of those perceptions about even the national champions recruiting that in-state county well will begin to fade. Bolden and Matthews are both the type of players that belong among the nation’s top 10 recruits in the 2024 class.

Matthews has starred at Parkview for a couple of seasons now and he has the skill set to play receiver or safety at an ALL-SEC level in Athens. He was getting a lot of attention and special treatment on Saturday.

He had 48 catches for 764 yards and seven touchdowns last year when most of the recruiting industry had him pegged as a future defensive back. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior already has 19 catches for 419 yards and five scores this fall, including a 99-yard touchdown romp.

There has been some intel about Matthews looking to head out west with his eventual decision, but I think this weekend’s visit was a great visit and it should place the ‘Dawgs very much at the heart of his recruitment going forward. There is a long way to go in this one for sure. Matthews is the type of player that everybody in the country with a top-notch recruiting staff and a NIL collective effort is looking for.

I just can’t imagine the ‘Dawgs letting three players like Bolden, Downs and Matthews leave the state in back-to-back classes. They are all the type of players that can do the things that Malaki Starks is already doing for Georgia in 2022.

Parkview High's Mike Matthews is the nation's No. 2 ATH and the No. 14 overall recruit in the class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
5-star TE Duce Robinson is in Athens this weekend on his official visit. He's the nation's top prospect at his position. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
5-star ATH Mike Matthews is an excellent receiver and safety prospect out of Parkview High in the 2024 cycle.. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Georgia football: Spotlighting a few more unofficial visits on Saturday

I can certainly get over my head by rolling off the names of a few prospects that I think the ‘Dawgs did well with on Saturday. These are guys that are already priorities to Georgia whether they be in the 2023, 2024, 2025 or 2026 cycles.

We do plan to write about them in great detail in the very near future, but here are the names I think that you good people already need to know about from Saturday’s visit list.

  • 2023 3-star RB Jaylen Johnson, Appling County (GA): Give Johnson and Dell McGee a few more weeks here. This one will be intriguing to watch. Johnson already has 23 offers from some very good schools (Arkansas, FSU, Michigan State, South Carolina) but a UGA offer would be a tone setter. He fits the type of offense that spreads the ball out to the backs that Todd Monken has put on the field so far in 2022.
  • 2023 3-star RB Jordan Louie, Meadowcreek (GA): The 3-star RB prospect is a West Virginia commit. He moved from Alabama to Georgia for his senior year and is putting up big numbers. I know every Georgia fan that follows recruiting is chewing their nails over the fact that Dell McGee doesn’t have his RB for this class yet. This looks to me like another wait-and-see recruitment for both parties.
  • 2024 4-star ATH Kamron “Killa” Mikell, Statesboro (GA): This guy is a top 300-level prospect in the country and is terrifically undervalued. This three-sport athlete can clock a 10.50 in the 100 and was an All-Region QB last fall for his Blue Devils. He wants to be a dual-sport athlete in college with basketball and football and projects as an ALL-SEC level cornerback in college. The ‘Dawgs are in this, but I think Kentucky is the team to beat in this recruitment as of right now.
  • 2024 4-star ATH Sacovie White, Cass (GA): White is one of my favorite players in the state right now. He can do so many things. He’s a speedy and shifty potential “Toy” in the Monken offense. Imagine what Isaiah McKenzie could have done in the current Georgia offense. Yet White is a physical specimen. He lives in the weight room and has the right mindset to not just succeed but thrive in a demanding program like Georgia. White grew up an Alabama fan, but the ‘Dawgs have prioritized him since this summer.
  • 2025 5-star OT Mason Short, Evans (GA): He’s a clear short on Short. He’s the type of player that gets drafted in the first round. Prototype everything at OT. Short is already ranked by the services everywhere as one of the top three offensive tackles in the nation for 2025. He has hard to miss with his long flowing red locks of hair on Saturday.
  • 2026 LB Tyler Atkinson, Grayson (GA): Clear priority for the staff already. He’s been trained by former Georgia great Marcus Howard and is already standing out as a freshman starter and playmaker for 7A Grayson. He’s already blessed with great length and has poured in the work on his technique. He’s a future top 15 overall player in the country.
  • 2026 QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lews (GA): He leads a 6-0 team in Class 7A GHSA ball. He has 23 touchdown passes and four interceptions and is averaging 266 passing yards per game. Just a freshman. “Ju Ju” is the safe pick to be the No. 1 QB in the country for his class. He already has so many tools and it sounds like he’s in love with this Todd Monken office. Lewis could threaten some of those Trevor Lawrence, Gunner Stockton and DeShaun Watson career stat marks in the state of Georgia. He’s that good.
3-sport ATH Kam Mikell is the 2024 class. The Statesboro High standout has been clocked at 10.50 seconds in the 100. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
5-star OT Mason Short plays for Evans High School in the Augusta area. He's seen as a consensus top 3 recruit for his position in the 2025 class. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
Sacovie White of Cass High School in Northwest Georgia is capable of lifting an offense from a variety of roles. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
DawgNation's Jeff Sentell believes that freshman LB Tyler Atkinson will be an easy 5-star prospect in the 2026 class. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation
Freshman QB Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis led Carrollton to a 6-0 start with his 23 touchdown passes through his first six games. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on DawgNation.com)

