Georgia recruiting: 2022 IMG Academy dominoes beginning to fall

IMG Academy routinely puts out elite high school prospects. The Bulldogs have benefitted greatly from the Bradenton, Fla., school in recent years, landing the likes of Nolan Smith, Xavian Sorey and Warren Brinson from the school. And the new crop of talented IMG prospects are ready to announce where they will be playing during their college seasons. That includes some of Georgia’s top recruiting targets in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Saturday will also see two more highly touted IMG Academy prospects announce their decisions. Keon Sabb, a 4-star athlete who will likely line up in the secondary will announce at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. He is rated as the No. 60 overall player in the class. Then an hour later, 4-star cornerback Daylen Everette will announce his decision at 5 p.m. ET. He is rated as the No. 37 overall player in the class. Georgia is a finalist for both prospects. Clemson is as well, while North Carolina is a very serious candidate to land Everette. The secondary is a major position of emphasis for Georgia in this cycle, with the Bulldogs already holding commitments from 5-star athlete Malaki Starks, 4-star cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and 4-star athlete JaCorey Thomas. Starks will likely play safety when he gets to Georgia, while Thomas is a candidate to play at nickelback or star position.

