Georgia recruiting: 2022 IMG Academy dominoes beginning to fall
IMG Academy routinely puts out elite high school prospects. The Bulldogs have benefitted greatly from the Bradenton, Fla., school in recent years, landing the likes of Nolan Smith, Xavian Sorey and Warren Brinson from the school.
And the new crop of talented IMG prospects are ready to announce where they will be playing during their college seasons. That includes some of Georgia’s top recruiting targets in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
Related: Jacob Hood: Massive 6-foot-8 OL points out what he now likes best about UGA
Saturday will also see two more highly touted IMG Academy prospects announce their decisions. Keon Sabb, a 4-star athlete who will likely line up in the secondary will announce at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. He is rated as the No. 60 overall player in the class.
Then an hour later, 4-star cornerback Daylen Everette will announce his decision at 5 p.m. ET. He is rated as the No. 37 overall player in the class.
Georgia is a finalist for both prospects. Clemson is as well, while North Carolina is a very serious candidate to land Everette.
The secondary is a major position of emphasis for Georgia in this cycle, with the Bulldogs already holding commitments from 5-star athlete Malaki Starks, 4-star cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and 4-star athlete JaCorey Thomas. Starks will likely play safety when he gets to Georgia, while Thomas is a candidate to play at nickelback or star position.
Related: JaCorey Thomas: The speed turn in his recruitment that led him to UGA
Georgia is also fighting hard to land 5-star safety Kamari Wilson of IMG Academy and 4-star athlete Deyon Bouie. The latter had been committed to Georgia before backing off that pledge in June. LSU should be seen as a top competitor for Wilson, while Texas A&M looms large in Bouie’s decision.
Saturday won’t be the only day where Georgia has multiple targets announce, as 4-star running back Branson Robinson will announce his commitment on Thursday along with 4-star defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton. Robinson is the No. 46 player in the country while Dennis-Sutton is the No. 52 player.
As of Saturday morning, Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class ranks as the No. 10 class in the country, though they have just 11 commitments at the moment.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia needs wide receivers to deliver in pivotal 2021 season
- Georgia QB JT Daniels juggles schedule, won’t attend Manning Passing Academy
- When Dani Dennis-Sutton met Branson Robinson
- Former Georgia football receiver JJ Holloman commits to Liberty
- Georgia football podcast: 2 pieces of good news for UGA’s offense
- WATCH: Georgia great Matt Stinchcomb does spot-on impression of Kirby Smart
UGA News
- Georgia recruiting: 2022 IMG Academy dominoes beginning to fall
- When Dani Dennis-Sutton met Branson Robinson
- Dani Dennis-Sutton: The elite defender frames the choice between ‘Bama, Penn State and UGA
- Kayin Lee: June visits made a big impact on the elite 2023 DB
- Walter Nolen: Nation’s No. 1 DT for 2022 places UGA in his top 5