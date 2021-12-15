SIGNED: Why All-American LB Jalon Walker is a Boss inside the #Bo22Moves signing class

Want to attack early signing day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This entry officially recognizes the University of Georgia signing All-American LB Jalon Walker on DawgNation.com ============================================================= Jalon Walker can most assuredly be called a “Boss” among Georgia’s “Bo22Moves” signing class for this cycle. He had his letter of intent signed and sent in among the first new Bulldogs in the 2022 cycle this morning.

He’s the guy on the field. He’s that guy behind the scenes. The guy on social media. Walker is the guy that will likely show up as a team captain and at SEC Media Days one day. The 4-star signee is also the guy that wants to bust some teeth as a hard-hitting LB for about 15 more years. Then he’s the guy that wants to be an orthodontist. His father is a college football coach. Curtis Walker is a former three-time All-American at Catawba College in North Carolina. That’s where he has been the head coach since December of 2012.

His son is also the guy that has picked the brain of Georgia legend Thomas Davis in his North Carolina home and found out what it means to be a ‘Dawg on Saturdays and a ‘Dawg on Sundays. In short, he’s the guy. Walker is also a 4.0 student in honors classes, an Under Armour All-American and ranks as the nation’s No. 4 LB and No. 41 overall prospect in the 2022 cycle. At this time, he’s the fifth highest-rated commitment in Georgia’s class. He could drop a few more notches with a few key signees today, but he’d still be the guy. Or the Boss.