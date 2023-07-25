BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 LB Justin Williams commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star LB Justin Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 11 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 9 overall recruit.
Justin Williams is a ‘Dawg. He’s not a Duck.
The nation’s No. 1 LB prospect for 2024 shared the word today across his social media that he has decided to commit to Georgia. Oregon and old DawgNation friend Dan Lanning was also very strongly considered.