BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 LB Justin Williams commits to Georgia football

The decision means a great many things. Perhaps the first element that should be trumpeted here is that the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruiting class across all the rankings services now has pledges from the nation’s No. 1 QB, No. 1 CB and No. LB across all of those same services.

Georgia also has the nation’s No. 1 TE committed for some outlets.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pounder has some legitimate 4.44 speed in the 40-yard dash. He runs track and has been clocked as low as 11.01 seconds in the 100 meters. He has been timed at 4.25 seconds in the pro agility 5-10-5 drill.

To put that in perspective, an elite time for a college receiver heading into the NFL Draft would be around 4.05 to 4.15 seconds.

He will be a future Saturday linebacker in the SEC.

”He is a freak athlete,” 2024 DL commit and his high school teammate Joseph Jonah-Ajonye said. “Some times I think he is not even human.”