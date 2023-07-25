BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 LB Justin Williams commits to Georgia football

clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star LB Justin Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 11 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 9 overall recruit.

==========================================

Justin Williams is a ‘Dawg. He’s not a Duck.

The nation’s No. 1 LB prospect for 2024 shared the word today across his social media that he has decided to commit to Georgia. Oregon and old DawgNation friend Dan Lanning was also very strongly considered.

The decision means a great many things. Perhaps the first element that should be trumpeted here is that the nation’s consensus No. 1 recruiting class across all the rankings services now has pledges from the nation’s No. 1 QB, No. 1 CB and No. LB across all of those same services.

Georgia also has the nation’s No. 1 TE committed for some outlets.

The 6-foot-2.5, 215-pounder has some legitimate 4.44 speed in the 40-yard dash. He runs track and has been clocked as low as 11.01 seconds in the 100 meters. He has been timed at 4.25 seconds in the pro agility 5-10-5 drill.

To put that in perspective, an elite time for a college receiver heading into the NFL Draft would be around 4.05 to 4.15 seconds.

He will be a future Saturday linebacker in the SEC.

”He is a freak athlete,” 2024 DL commit and his high school teammate Joseph Jonah-Ajonye said. “Some times I think he is not even human.”

That linebacker room continues to look quite sporty. The ‘Dawgs are a year removed from adding commitments from three LBs that all ranked among the nation’s top eight prospects at that position.

Now enter Williams and his specific skill set here. Check out his junior highlights below.

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Justin Williams is a ‘Dawg: The key things to know here

Williams is very strong in his Christian faith. He spent a chunk of his summer away at a church camp.

His Instagram header reflects the phrase “Thuggin4Christ” as an aspect of that.

His high school coach Mark Schmid said that Williams is a standout in everything he does.

“He’s a really great student,” Schmid said. “He’s in the top 10% of his class. Teachers love him. The kids respond to him and rally around him. They kind of watch how he handles situations. He’s not only a verbal leader, but he’s a leader with his actions. To have somebody like that on that side of the ball has worked out well.”

The 5-star LB was named the Texas District 13 Defensive Player of Year in Class 6A. He finished his junior season with 105 total tackles, 15 tackles for losses and another 8.5 sacks.

Aside from that blazing time in the 100 meters, he also recorded a high jump of 5 feet, 8 inches during his sophomore year at Oak Ridge High School.

What stands out here? Check out the scouting report on Williams from Jonah-Ajonye.

  • Really good football IQ
  • Hard hitter
  • Very versatile
  • Super athlete and a great jumper
  • Very strong with a great frame for an ILB

The ‘Dawgs won this recruting battle for two main reasons. The first thing is they made Williams feel like home. The second was the unparalleled NFL development at his position with the likes of Nakobe Dean, Monty Rice, Roquan Smith, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker over the last few years at his position.

5-star senior Justin Williams is rated as the nation's No. 1 LB for the Class of 2024. The speedy Texan has UGA among his top schools. (Instagram) (Courtesy photo/Dawgnation)
5-star senior Justin Williams is rated as the nation's No. 1 LB for the Class of 2024. The speedy Texan has UGA among his top schools. (Instagram) (Courtesy photo/Dawgnation)
5-star senior Justin Williams is rated as the nation's No. 1 LB for the Class of 2024. The speedy Texan has UGA among his top schools. (Instagram) (Courtesy photo/Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)

