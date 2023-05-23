BREAKING: Massive OT prospect Marcus Harrison commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star OT Marcus Harrison. He ranks as the nation’s No. 48 offensive tackle and the No. 606 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Marcus Harrison came into town on Friday for his official visit as a slight lean to Wisconsin. He left on Sunday ready to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-8, 325-pound rising senior from New York announced his college commitment to Georgia on Tuesday morning. He becomes the second commitment to the 2024 class in as many days and the 15th overall commitment for the class.