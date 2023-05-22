BREAKING: Florida TE prospect Colton Heinrich commits to Georgia football
He ranks as the nation's No. 30 TE and the No. 629 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry ranking places him as the nation's No. 35 TE and at No. 690 overall.
The word going around the recruiting trail was the Florida TE prospect Colton Heinrich wasn’t going to tip-toe or dawdle his way through his recruiting process.
When he took that late May official visit to Georgia, it was going to be a big one.
There was scant suspense here with Heinrich’s decision. The 3-star from Cardinal Gibbons High in Fort Lauderdale made his commitment to UGA shortly after his weekend official visit.
Heinrich said he was “blessed” to join DawgNation on Monday morning.
