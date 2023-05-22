BREAKING: Florida TE prospect Colton Heinrich commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star Florida TE Colton Heinrich. He ranks as the nation’s No. 30 TE and the No. 629 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry ranking places him as the nation’s No. 35 TE and at No. 690 overall.

==========================================

The word going around the recruiting trail was the Florida TE prospect Colton Heinrich wasn’t going to tip-toe or dawdle his way through his recruiting process.