BREAKING: Elite in-state DT Justin Greene commits to Georgia football

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Justin Greene. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 DL and the No. 101 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. On3.com has Greene as the nation’s No. 14 DL and the No. 108 overall prospect. ========================================== Justin Greene picked early Tuesday morning to let the world know that he was going to be a ‘Dawg. The 4-star DL prospect from Mountain View High School announced his college commitment to Georgia on his social media.

The 6-foot-4, 265 mountain Greene just took his official visit to UGA over the weekend, The ‘Dawgs beat out Auburn, LSU and South Carolina here for Greene’s commitment. His personal story is quite remarkable. Greene was an All-Region player after his first two seasons of high school but decided that wasn’t good enough. He stacked on some 45 points of weight over the past two years to change from a lower Power 5 player into the type of talent that was prioritized by the back-to-back national champions in Athens. Greene’s news follows up in the same path as a typical Kirby Smart tradition. When the ‘Dawgs lose out on a key recruit or recruiting battle, there is usually very good news to follow.