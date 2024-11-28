This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star OL Dennis Uzochukwu. He ranks as the nation’s No. 42 OT and the No. 540 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 28 OT and No. 448 overall.

Dennis Uzochukwu has made a remarkable college decision to commit to the Georgia football program.

While we don’t often use the phrase “remarkable” with commitment stories, we do not cover many recruiting timelines like this one.

Let’s first offer the required phonetics lesson for the 27th member of the 2025 Georgia football recruiting class.

“Ooh-zo-Chew-ku,” Uzochukwu told DawgNation.

The 17-year-old didn’t start playing football until the 10th grade. He was finally moved to play the offensive line for the first time as a junior.

He played for a Discovery High team that finished 1-9 that season. Yet, all the while he kept working. He kept getting better.

“I know it is cliche,” Peachtree Ridge coach Mark Helmerich said. “But he is literally getting better every single week. It has been really cool to watch him going from a kid that is still learning to probably, well, one of the top tackles in the country. He’s athletic. He’s got a mean streak to him. I just think the sky is the limit. He’s 285 or 289 pounds right now. Whatever he is. He’s going to be 315 and just be a badass.”

It reached the point where he picked up an offer from Georgia on Nov. 18. He quickly scheduled an official visit to check out the Bulldogs.

It went the way official visits usually go which sparked a quick turn commitment.

Uzochukwu brought up a postgame scene involving Kirby Smart in the Georgia locker room that captured his attention.

“Just kind of the love of the game that coach Kirby Smart has,” Uzochukwu said. “Just talking to him and seeing him after the game in the locker room in the game talking with the players. Just seeing how passionate he was. The way he was like. You know you beat a team 59 to 21 or whatever it was, you beat a team like that you expect to go into the locker room with loud music and stuff like that.”

“You go into the locker room. He’s out there yelling at his players saying that ‘If they really want to be great, they have to be perfect’ and it just seemed like the level of intensity that coach Smart has with the players that’s just something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. I love being coached hard. I think that’s the way. If you want to be coached hard, I think that’s the way to win. Just seeing that, that just really made me think a little bit more differently about all the other schools.”

That was the “wow” moment of his official visit.

“Seeing how coach Kirby Smart was looking forward to the game at Georgia Tech,” he said. “They were going to have a shorter week. Georgia Tech played on Thursday. Georgia played on Saturday. Georgia Tech kind of has two days ahead of them, but just seeing the way that Coach Smart was talking about them and seeing how much fire and passion that he had, that really shook me.”

He wants the type of smoke that Smart will bring every day over the practice microphone that blares across campus.

Uzochukw wants that. He wants that work. That’s what he told DawgNation earlier this year.

“I could become a beast,” he said. “But I want to work. I have to work. That won’t be by chance. I’ve been here the whole summer. I’ve been here the whole off-season. Working. Doing all the little stuff that makes me better one day at a time. That’s what I want you to know about me. I want the work.”

Uzochukwu’s current No. 540 overall prospect ranking (247Sports Composite) is modest. That’s after a quick rise of some 300 spots since he was offered by UGA. The national service On3.com elevated him earlier this season to the nation’s No. 16 OT and No. 189 overall recruit with its isolated ranking.

Getting to know new 3-star Georgia football commit Dennis Uzochukwu

He becomes the fifth OL prospect in this class. Some outlets are reporting that this was a flip here from Georgia State. According to Uzochukwu, that’s not accurate.

He told DawgNation earlier this week that he decommitted from Georgia State over a month ago. That was even before that Nov. 18 offer from the Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-6, 289-pound Uzochukwu also won’t turn 18 until April. He also looks like he’s about 265 pounds in pads. That’s the type of athlete to look at here.

Check out his mid-season tape below.

He’s a first-generation American citizen and has always lived in Lawrenceville.

“I’m a first-gen here,” he told DawgNation. “My two older brothers and my parents were born in Nigeria. I’m the first one born here. Me and my little brother.”

Uzochukwu is an excellent communicator. There’s a warmth there and he’s articulate beyond his years. He wants to go into business communications.

What do the Bulldogs see in his potential?

“They just say they love my physicality,” Uzochukwu said. “They love my size, my intangibles and you know I’m really raw. I just started playing my 10th grade year. I started playing O-line my 11th grade year. So I’m a very raw prospect, but my feet and my size and everything that’s just what they love about that. They want to be able to develop players so they see me as a very developable player.”

He had played basketball since he was in the seventh grade. He started on varsity when he was a freshman.

What stands out to him about UGA?

“What I love about them is just the physicality,” he said. “There’s nothing like SEC football and there’s something about Georgia and running the ball every single play. People can’t get enough of that. Their defense wins championships. It is something they have shown and something they have developed. The players come in as freshman and they develop them. By the time you are a junior and by the time you are a senior, you are good.”

He might play quicker at UGA at guard, but he looks like a natural tackle with those feet. It won’t matter where he lines up for the Bulldogs.

“I just want to play,” he said. “I just want to be the best version of myself and I want to influence people along that path.”

