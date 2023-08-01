Them ‘Dawgs recruit like hell right now. Like no other program in the country. Like no other Georgia football team has had in the past.

The scribes out here are running out of different ways to describe that notion.

Yet these Bulldogs keep finding new ways to show all of college football their standard.

That standard is soaring over the bar at every opportunity. Consider the fact that today is the first day of August. The last round of summer recruiting visits galore and goodwill in Athens is in the rearview before the grind of fall camp and the season arrives later this week.