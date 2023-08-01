clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Them ‘Dawgs recruit like hell right now. Like no other program in the country. Like no other Georgia football team has had in the past.

The scribes out here are running out of different ways to describe that notion.

Yet these Bulldogs keep finding new ways to show all of college football their standard.

That standard is soaring over the bar at every opportunity. Consider the fact that today is the first day of August. The last round of summer recruiting visits galore and goodwill in Athens is in the rearview before the grind of fall camp and the season arrives later this week.

This is a fast-forward recruiting cycle for the ‘Dawgs to say the least. The program is certainly building on the momentum of back-to-back national titles.

We hold all these truths to be self-evident to support that statement:

  • The ‘Dawgs have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting classes for 2024 and 2025. (That’s not news compared to most years.)
  • The ‘Dawgs have the nation’s No. 1 LB, CB and QB already committed. (Yeah, that’s new for August 1.)
  • The Georgia football program already stands to sign the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for two different recruiting service rankings with two different commitments in 5-star QB Dylan Raiola and 5-star CB Ellis Robinson iV. (Never seen that before.)
  • The Georgia football program remains in contention for three other players whom at least one national recruiting service also ranks as the nation’s No. 1 prospect at their position. (The potential to sign three different prospects that are all rated No. 1 overall for the various recruiting services really stands out.)
  • The ‘Dawgs already have 26 commitments in their class. That’s as many as they signed last cycle. The finishing kick for the puzzle pieces of what could be the program’s all-time best class is clearly up ahead with major decisions set for Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. (Very very new.)
  • The Georgia football program could wind up with three sets of high school teammates in their 2024 recruiting class. (Also very new.)
  • This 2024 class shook off the loss of the nation’s No. 3 LB prospect like it was the All-American RB going up against the JV holder in an Oklahoma drill. That’s because the ‘Dawgs added the pledge of the nation’s No. 1 LB to the class two days earlier. (If I told 2022 Jeff that some of this stuff was going down in 2023 for this class, he’d ask for me to go take a mental health day.)
  • The ‘Dawgs could sign the nation’s No. 1, No. 4, No. 7 and No. 11 prospects in the country on the 247Sports Composite ratings. They are also still in the mix for the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect in Missouri standout Williams Nwaneri. (Not sure that was even plausible these days in the age of NIL freshman inducements and the transfer portal.)

Things are going so well for the Bulldogs right now that piles of cord word all across the Southeast might start to be referred to as the 2024, 2025 and 2026 roster projections in Athens.

A very thorough deep dive into the Georgia roster and what the program will sign in 2024 will reveal the following truths at each position on the field.

Here are some nuggets that shine like an 8:30 PM sunset off the Amalfi Coast in Italy. That’s where the sun just rises and sets in the same spot.

That’s kind of where Georgia’s recruiting classes always rank as we look at the program’s roster futures for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.

  • A headline stat here would be the tally of 5-star prospects (14) that the Bulldogs already have on the roster or committed that will be around in the 2024, 2025 or 2026 seasons.
  • The oomph of that stat swells up when noting the ‘Dawgs will have stockpiled 34 players across those teams that ranked among the nation’s top 100 overall prospects while they were in high school.
  • The feeling is enhanced while noting the massive Top 100 depth at the following positions: CB (4); DL (5); EDGE (4); LB (6); OT (3); S (3); TE (4)
  • The ‘Dawgs will have brought in another 21 players that ranked among the nation’s top 4 overall prospects at their position, including another 12 players that rated either No. 1 or No. 2 nationally at their positions.
  • There’s a clear future defensive depth chart in Athens when a TV play-by-play color commentator can point at every position on the field and see a starter that was ranked among the nation’s top 5 overall prospects while in high school. In some cases, a potential projected two-deep on D could reflect a first team flush with top 5 players nationally for their position. What kind of talent will be backing those games up? Georgia could then put up a full second-team group of players that were once ranked among the nation’s top 10 prospects for their position.
  • Go back to that last stat again. For those that trumpet this is a golden era and feel the most talented rosters of the Smart era are still up ahead, that’s the debate winner. That will not even include the key developmental and savvy evaluation gems the ‘Dawgs line up every fall with the 3-star recruits (Dillon Bell, Javon Bullard, Jordan Davis, Ladd McConkey) they have found over the years.
  • That specific stat will break down to at least two former 5-star prospects at every position on the defensive side of the ball.
  • The LB position is especially jaw-dropping as the ‘Dawgs will feature six top 100 overall prospects at that position. The 2021 and 2022 national championship teams were not that talented. The ‘Dawgs had to turn to walk-ons, transfer portal plug-ins and fifth-year seniors that had really never had clutch first-team reps to fill in a few holes.
  • The way the future Georgia defenses are being put together, those fill-in guys who haven’t played much yet will be former All-Americans and former top 100 overall prospects.
  • We must also feel duty-bound to include the fact that the numbers here can spike up even further depending on what happens with the recruitment of the nation’s No. 1 DL Williams Nwaneri, the No. 1 safety KJ Bolden and the No. 1 RB (per some outlets) in Nate Frazier.

This overview has so much depth that it made sense to split this post into first and second halves. This post will feature how the ‘Dawgs have stocked up the talent offensively and on special teams.

We’ll save the best for last: The second part of this feature will include a staggering overview of the future of the Georgia defense.

Here’s a quick position-by-position outlook at what the ‘Dawgs are stocking up for their future rosters in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The Bulldogs have stacked a lot of highly-rated top 100 prospects all over the field for their future teams.

OFFENSE

Tight end

Position futures ranking: 10 out of 10

5-stars: 1

Former top 100 overall prospects: 3

  • The first thing to point out here is that potentially the most talented all-around TE prospect in this room in Athens is not included in this perspective. The focus here is on the elite top 100 overall stockpiles. That said, we must mention Lawson Luckie off the jump. His recruiting story coming up of high school will mirror that of Brock Bowers. That name has flashed a few times in reports of Luckie’s start so far in Athens. Bowers wasn’t a top 100 overall prospect coming out of high school either. The rankings might not show it, but Luckie’s future is as bright as any TE on any future Georgia football roster.
  • Yet even with Luckie out of the mix, the Todd Hartley TE room will feature a trio of players in Oscar Delp (No. 2 overall TE in 2022), Pearce Spurlin III (No. 2 overall TE in 2023) and Jaden Reddell (No. 2 in 2024) for good measure.
  • While this is surely going to feel like pouring things on here, the Bulldogs already have garnered the commitment of the nation’s No. 1 TE prospect for the 2025 cycle. That would be 6-foot-7 homegrown TE Elyiss Williams out of Camden County High School in Kingsland.
  • That’s four players ranked among the nation’s top 2 overall TE prospects while they were coming out of high school. While it is possible to do better than that, I don’t it will ever happen in this day and age of modern NIL recruiting.
4-star TE Jaden Reddell has been rated as the nation's No. 1 overall TE prospect for the 2024 cycle by On3.com. (Courtesy photo) (Instagram/Dawgnation)

Quarterback

Position futures ranking: 9.5 out of 10

5-stars: 1

Former top 100 overall prospects: 1

  • The Bulldogs will field a depth chart here with a former No. 1 overall prospect and a former No. 1 QB recruit nationally in Buford transfer Dylan Raiola. That alone kicks this ranking up a quarter-point to a half-point.
  • No one can accurately forecast the future of former 2021 5-star QB Brock Vandagriff yet given what remains to occur in the 2023 season. The same goes for Carson Beck. What is the most likely occurrence is that neither Carson Beck nor Vandagriff are likely candidates for the UGA roster beyond the 2024 season.
  • The Georgia football program will field teams in the future with three prospects in Raiola, Ryan Puglisi and Gunner Stockton that were all rated among the nation’s top 10 overall QBs. The roll call there goes Raiola (No. 1 overall), Stockton (No. 7 overall in 2022) and Puglisi (No. 10) under center.
  • They will have two Elite 11 QBs in Raiola and Ryan Puglisi on the team and we also project at least one more in Gunner Stockton that would have gone to that annual event if not for him not wanting to miss summer workout time with his high school team.
5-star Georgia QB commit Dylan Raiola (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Offensive Tackle

Position futures ranking: 9.25 out of 10

5-stars: 2

Top 100 overall prospects: 4

  • Georgia currently has a former 5-star on campus in Athens in Monroe Freeling. The early reports on his future in Athens are extremely bright. He could very well be a first-teamer on the Georgia OL as early as the 2024 season. Freeling was rated as the nation’s No. 5 OT and the No. 32 overall prospect for the 2023 class on the 247Sports Composite. His pure On3 rating placed him as the nation’s No. 1 OT for his class and as the No. 7 overall prospect in the country.
  • The ‘Dawgs also hold a commitment from Alabama resident Micah Debose in the 2025 class. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 2 OT and as the No. 16 overall recruit at this time. It will be a battle for the ‘Dawgs to hold on to this Ohio native with the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State coming hard for him to try to flip his commitment. That said, he does have a long-standing connection to UGA and he’s said every visit to Athens helps to reinforce why he made the pledge to be a ‘Dawg in the first place.
  • This group is also enhanced by a former Top 50 overall prospect in the 2022 class in Earnest Greene III and where he lines up. Greene Jr. was ranked as the nation’s No. 2 IOL prospect coming out of St. John Bosco in California, but he’s a very promising left tackle in Athens that should at minimum split first-team reps this fall at a vital position on the Georgia offensive line.
  • Georgia also has a very firm commitment with 4-star Walton High OT prospect Daniel Calhoun in the 2024 class. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 6 OT and the No. 96 overall recruit for his class.
  • Beyond these names, there is tremendous depth in this position group with the likes of the No. 11 OT in 2023 in Georgia native Bo Hughley out of Langston Hughes. He was the nation’s No. No. 110 overall prospect last cycle. The ‘Dawgs also hold commitments from two other OT prospects (Michael Uini and Nyier Daniels) that rank among the nation’s top 175 overall prospects in the current cycle.
Former 5-star OT Monroe Freeling has already turned a lot of heads since enrolling early at UGA in January. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Running back

Position futures ranking: 8.75 out of 10

5-stars: None

Former top 100 overall prospects: 2

  • Georgia signed the nation’s No. 4 RB prospect in the 2022 cycle in 4-star Mississippi RB Branson Robinson. Those that paid attention to the final quarter of the national championship coronation against TCU saw clearly what he can do.
  • The ‘Dawgs also have a very impressive commitment in the 2024 class in 4-star RB prospect Dwight Phillips, Jr. The future potential for this young talent is dazzling given that he will enroll in Athens next summer after his senior track season with world-class speed. Phillips will be the fastest RB prospect that Georgia has had in 40+ years dating back to Herschel Walker’s time in Athens. He has already clocked an electronic 10.24 showing in the 100 meters. That’s about 0.25 seconds faster than White ran in high school prior to his senior year knee injury. Phillips said he will run in the 10.1 something range at least while he is a senior. He thinks he can crack the 10.10 mark as a senior.
  • It is much harder to recruit elite RB talent in the NIL era and that’s why this future position glance seems a little light for Georgia and its true “RBU” status in big-time college football. It will be hard for any one school to clean up with elite backs like Georgia had at one time with the likes of James Cook, D’Andre Swift and Zamir White all in Dell McGee’s room at the same time.
  • Let’s put an asterisk next to this ranking and await the public decision set to be shared by 4-star California RB prospect Nate Frazier on August 6. Frazier is the nation’s No. 4 RB prospect and the No. 51 overall recruit for the 2024 class. On3.com lists him as their No. 1 RB prospect for this cycle. If the ‘Dawgs are able to sign Frazier, then I’d have no problem ranking the future RBs rooms for Georgia football among the best we’ve seen so far in Athens. The diverse set of skills between thumpers like 4-star Chauncey Bowens (2024), 3-star Andrew Paul (2022), Robinson and 4-star Roderick Robinson II (2023) would blend in quite well with a pair of three-down home run hitters in Frazier and Phillips.
  • Frazier would bump this RB futures ranking up to a 9.25 mark. He’s just that talented.
Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) runs for yards during their NCAA football game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field, Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida. The play was negated by a Georgia offensive penalty. Georgia won 42-20. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com/AJC Freelancer)

Wide receiver

Position futures ranking: 8.5 out of 10

5-stars: None

Former top 100 overall prospects: 2

  • The transfer portal additions of Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas have added a lot to an already veteran group of reliable wideouts in Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith in Athens. This is perhaps the most talented WR room we’ve seen in Athens in a generation and at least during the Kirby Smart era.
  • But almost all of those names will be gone after the 2024 season but Georgia will still be dynamic in the passing game thanks to an almost complete overhaul of the room by Bryan McClendon over the last two recruiting cycles.
  • The highest-rated of those so far seem to be 4-star Tyler Williams (No. 93 overall) in the 2023 cycle and 4-star 2024 commit Ny Carr (No. 56 overall) in the 2024 class. Nitro Tuggle, another 2024 commit, has seen his rankings soar and he’s now the nation’s No. 101 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite.
  • The Bulldogs also found another pair of elite playmakers in the 2023 recruiting class in Zeed Haynes (No. 199 overall) and Anthony Evans III (No. 208 overall) for McClendon’s room. “BMac” has certainly stacked up the speed and playmaking ability to revamp the WR room in Athens. The future outlook for this room hasn’t been this bright since Dominick Blaylock, Jermaine Burton and George Pickens were all in Athens for the 2020 season.
  • Former 3-star WR Dillon Bell (2022) will be one of the up-and-coming playmakers on the team this fall. He looks to be a projectable starter for the 2024 season after the ‘Dawgs see at least four of their veterans move on to the NFL after the 2023 slate.
Georgia freshman WR was the highest-rated signee at his position for the Bullldogs since the 2020 recruiting cycle. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell/Dawgnation)

Interior Offensive Line (IOL)

Position futures ranking: 8.0 out of 10

5-stars: None

Former top 100 overall prospects: 1

  • This will be a portion of this exercise where the star-gazing must be called out. We wanted this deep dive to focus on those elite top 100 overall recruits that the ‘Dawgs have stockpiled. Yet that is not a world where many IOL prospects live. There have been a total of four, three, two and four IOL prospects ranked among the nation’s top 100 overall recruits from the 2022-2025 recruiting classes. That’s just 13 total recruits and six of those guys in the 2024 and 2025 classes have yet to commit anywhere.
  • That said, the Bulldogs did sign one of those in the 2022 cycle in 4-star IOL Earnest Greene III. The ironic part there is Greene has a decent shot of lining up as the Game 1 starter for the ‘Dawgs at left tackle this fall.
  • The ‘Dawgs also have shown over the years that they have taken All-American OT prospects and moved them into the starting lineup at guard frequently over the years with guys like Cade Mays, Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss. There are several possibilities for that type of position fit in the 2024 recruiting class that goes six deep with OL prospects. The ‘Dawgs could shift a top-100 talent like Daniel Calhoun to the IOL spot or move a couple of prospects rated as tackles to the interior to get on the field faster in Athens.
  • The ‘Dawgs did sign the nation’s No. 10 IOL in All-American Kelton Smith in their 2023 class. He was the nation’s No. 210 overall prospect.
  • The relatively low grade here reflects the fact that the ‘Dawgs don’t as of yet have a commitment or a center on the roster that is expected to be around for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The top backup options this fall behind fourth-year senior Sedrick Van Pran-Granger look to be Jared Wilson (class of 2021) and Austin Blaske (Class of 2020) at this time. It is hard to project them both to be around beyond the 2024 season in Athens. That’s why the center position will be a priority for the 2025 class.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position futures ranking: 10 out of 10

5-stars: 3 (Ranked by either Kohl’s Kicking, Chris Sailer Kicking, Kornblue Kicking or Rubio Long Snapping)

  • For the purposes of this glance, we will make it simple. Kickers and punters don’t get ranked among the nation’s top 100 overall prospects. They are lucky to receive a 3-star rating from mainstream recruiting services. The more specialized rankings for the position come from Kohl’s Kicking or Kornblue Kicking, Chris Sailer Kicking or Rubio Long Snapping.
  • That said, the Bulldogs signed the nation’s No. 1 kicker for the 2023 cycle in Under Armour All-American Peyton Woodring. That’s where the 247Sports Composite ranked Woodring. The On3 Industry Ranking had Woodring as the nation’s No. 2 kicker for his class. Kohl’s Kicking ranked Woodring as the nation’s No. 1 overall kicker for 2024 as well.
  • Georgia has a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 punter prospect for 2024 in Iowa’s Drew Miller. He’s rated as the nation’s No. 1 punter by the 247Sports Composite, Kohl’s Kicking and the On3 Industry Ranking.
  • Class of 2024 long snapper Luke Raab out of Tennessee just committed to UGA today. He’s ranked as the nation’s No. 2 long snapper for his class by Kornblue Kicking. This congratulatory tweet from Miller below pretty much sums up the thinking with the future of the special teams in Athens.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)

