This is a fast-forward recruiting cycle for the ‘Dawgs to say the least. The program is certainly building on the momentum of back-to-back national titles.
We hold all these truths to be self-evident to support that statement:
- The ‘Dawgs have the nation’s No. 1 recruiting classes for 2024 and 2025. (That’s not news compared to most years.)
- The ‘Dawgs have the nation’s No. 1 LB, CB and QB already committed. (Yeah, that’s new for August 1.)
- The Georgia football program already stands to sign the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for two different recruiting service rankings with two different commitments in 5-star QB Dylan Raiola and 5-star CB Ellis Robinson iV. (Never seen that before.)
- The Georgia football program remains in contention for three other players whom at least one national recruiting service also ranks as the nation’s No. 1 prospect at their position. (The potential to sign three different prospects that are all rated No. 1 overall for the various recruiting services really stands out.)
- The ‘Dawgs already have 26 commitments in their class. That’s as many as they signed last cycle. The finishing kick for the puzzle pieces of what could be the program’s all-time best class is clearly up ahead with major decisions set for Aug. 5 and Aug. 6. (Very very new.)
- The Georgia football program could wind up with three sets of high school teammates in their 2024 recruiting class. (Also very new.)
- This 2024 class shook off the loss of the nation’s No. 3 LB prospect like it was the All-American RB going up against the JV holder in an Oklahoma drill. That’s because the ‘Dawgs added the pledge of the nation’s No. 1 LB to the class two days earlier. (If I told 2022 Jeff that some of this stuff was going down in 2023 for this class, he’d ask for me to go take a mental health day.)
- The ‘Dawgs could sign the nation’s No. 1, No. 4, No. 7 and No. 11 prospects in the country on the 247Sports Composite ratings. They are also still in the mix for the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect in Missouri standout Williams Nwaneri. (Not sure that was even plausible these days in the age of NIL freshman inducements and the transfer portal.)
Things are going so well for the Bulldogs right now that piles of cord word all across the Southeast might start to be referred to as the 2024, 2025 and 2026 roster projections in Athens.
A very thorough deep dive into the Georgia roster and what the program will sign in 2024 will reveal the following truths at each position on the field.
Here are some nuggets that shine like an 8:30 PM sunset off the Amalfi Coast in Italy. That’s where the sun just rises and sets in the same spot.
That’s kind of where Georgia’s recruiting classes always rank as we look at the program’s roster futures for the 2024, 2025 and 2026 seasons.
- A headline stat here would be the tally of 5-star prospects (14) that the Bulldogs already have on the roster or committed that will be around in the 2024, 2025 or 2026 seasons.
- The oomph of that stat swells up when noting the ‘Dawgs will have stockpiled 34 players across those teams that ranked among the nation’s top 100 overall prospects while they were in high school.
- The feeling is enhanced while noting the massive Top 100 depth at the following positions: CB (4); DL (5); EDGE (4); LB (6); OT (3); S (3); TE (4)
- The ‘Dawgs will have brought in another 21 players that ranked among the nation’s top 4 overall prospects at their position, including another 12 players that rated either No. 1 or No. 2 nationally at their positions.
- There’s a clear future defensive depth chart in Athens when a TV play-by-play color commentator can point at every position on the field and see a starter that was ranked among the nation’s top 5 overall prospects while in high school. In some cases, a potential projected two-deep on D could reflect a first team flush with top 5 players nationally for their position. What kind of talent will be backing those games up? Georgia could then put up a full second-team group of players that were once ranked among the nation’s top 10 prospects for their position.
- Go back to that last stat again. For those that trumpet this is a golden era and feel the most talented rosters of the Smart era are still up ahead, that’s the debate winner. That will not even include the key developmental and savvy evaluation gems the ‘Dawgs line up every fall with the 3-star recruits (Dillon Bell, Javon Bullard, Jordan Davis, Ladd McConkey) they have found over the years.
- That specific stat will break down to at least two former 5-star prospects at every position on the defensive side of the ball.
- The LB position is especially jaw-dropping as the ‘Dawgs will feature six top 100 overall prospects at that position. The 2021 and 2022 national championship teams were not that talented. The ‘Dawgs had to turn to walk-ons, transfer portal plug-ins and fifth-year seniors that had really never had clutch first-team reps to fill in a few holes.
- The way the future Georgia defenses are being put together, those fill-in guys who haven’t played much yet will be former All-Americans and former top 100 overall prospects.
- We must also feel duty-bound to include the fact that the numbers here can spike up even further depending on what happens with the recruitment of the nation’s No. 1 DL Williams Nwaneri, the No. 1 safety KJ Bolden and the No. 1 RB (per some outlets) in Nate Frazier.