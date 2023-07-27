KJ Bolden: Priority 5-star target breaks down his upcoming decision set for August 5

The 5-star did say “Go ‘Dawgs” a couple of times back and forth jibing among his Buford teammates. The ‘Dawgs are one of his finalists and he said that he’s been to Athens “about 16 times” during his college recruiting process.

We did hear from a key source yesterday to expect the Bolden decision to be seismic. It will add more players to the commitment board of most likely Alabama, his childhood dream school Florida State, Georgia or Ohio State in the 2024 class.

But it will also attract younger players from the state of Georgia to the 2025 class, too. That’s what the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect (247Sports Composite) will do for any program.

Bolden shared a lot of his thoughts at the event, including the following:

He said his head “is all over the place right now” with his recruiting.

“You know I’ve got my boy Dylan (Raiola) recruiting me every day,” he said. “So you know how that goes. Got all the schools still coming at me the same way.”

“It is starting to heat up. I am starting to get in my head kind of a feeling where I want to go.”

He will address the pros of each school when making this decision. He said the schools at the top of his list have very few cons, if any. He will look at schemes, NIL, playing time, life after football and being able to help his family out.

“I feel like I have a decision in my head and I will be coming out with it soon.”

“Georgia has definitely made me a top priority,” he said. “I think I have went on a visit like 16 times. I think I heard that the other day. It is crazy. They definitely have made me a top priority every time I go up there.”

Smart, Fran Brown and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp always sit Bolden down and talk about the defense and how they are going to use him.

“Georgia is definitely a top priority for me and they definitely make me feel like a top priority.”

It doesn’t sound like NIL inducements from a program’s collective will sway him. Getting a big sum of money to choose a school on the front end isn’t what he is focused on. “I really look at it like money later,” he said. “Getting to college is a big goal. But the main goal is getting to the NFL. That’s where the long-term money comes at. I just feel like right now money I feel like is short-term. I don’t really like [ I will] choose a college based on short-term money.”

Those were some telling nuggets, but the strongest opinions he had centered around Georgia coach Kirby Smart. He said that “Coach Kirby” has a meeting with him every time.

There are few recruits that Smart has recruited so hard for so long quite like Bolden. The investment here from the now two-time national championship coach has been vast.