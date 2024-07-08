This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DB Jaylan Morgan. He ranks as the nation’s No. 23 S and the No. 269 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 24 S and at No. 253 overall.

Jaylan Morgan had his “Commitment Day” today. The 4-star safety just shared the word via his social media and from his Instagram Live stream that he has committed to Georgia football.

The story here is it is always #LLDre Day today, too.

That’s Morgan’s father. He played college football at Troy and would always wake him up at 6 o’clock in the morning to work out.

“At first I didn’t really like football,” Morgan said. “But my Dad, he got me into it and made my develop the strong love that I have for it now.”

“With him coaching me and giving me the confidence and building me up and him showing me the potential I could be at. I mean, I haven’t gotten to my ceiling yet, but it made me fall in love with it a little bit more. Which I am fully fortunate for all of that now. I love it now. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

He lost his father Andre Morgan a few years back.

“I kind of do it all for him [now] a little bit because he ended up passing away,” he said. “Four years ago. That’s how I remember him a little bit. When I am on the field, it just reminds me of him every time that this is where it started. This is what I love to do and this is what I enjoy to do.”

His father wore No. 2 so that’s the reason why he hopes to always wear that number. His father also wore No. 7, but when his father passed away he changed his football number to that digit.

“I have ‘LLDre’ on football towel,” Morgan said. “That’s really all I do to honor him. ... For the past four years, I don’t think I have missed a game without that towel and if I lose a towel or it gets dirty I just put it on another one.”

What would his father think about this opportunity to play for a program that has won two out of the last three national championships?

“I think he would be very proud of me,” Morgan said. “Because obviously he didn’t get to see me now because back then half of the time I wasn’t really that good when he was training me. I feel like he knew what I could be and I think he would be very proud of me and he’d be very ecstatic to see me in the situation that I am in which is a very blessed situation.”

Morgan becomes the 19th commitment for the Bulldogs in their 2025 recruiting class.

Georgia’s new defensive backs coaches Travaris Robinson Donta’ Williams had been recruiting him for some time. That goes back to when they were at their previous stops at Alabama and USC, respectively.

He knew he’d eventually get the offer from Georgia because of the relationships he had established with both of those coaches in the past.

What position will he play for Georgia?

“Their message to me was I could play the strong safety, the free safety and the nickel sport or in their case the “Star” because of my versatility,” Morgan said.

He chose the Bulldogs over a final group which included Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

What stuck out to Georgia about his game?

Morgan broke down how Kirby Smart explained it to him.

“Because of my versatitly and I have the grades and I fit the mold not only physically but mentally,” Morgan told DawgNation back in May. “Because everybody can find somebody that can run, jump and do all the athletic stuff. But somebody that understands the game mentally is hard to find. He feels that he can find that in me.”

He’s seen Georgia many times by now, including his official visit on June 21.

Jaylan Morgan: Check out what he will bring to Georgia football

The 6-foot, 185-pound Morgan has played on both sides of the ball in high school. He’s been a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Check out his junior tape below.

Why was it Georgia football for Morgan?

“What impresses me the most about Georgia is the coaching staff for sure,” he said. “I get along with them very well. Their energy and their spirits to win. They are very competitive in anything they do like the scavenger hunt. It was very competitive. Very competitive spirits going throughout the air doing that.”

How would he describe his game?

“I would definitley say the versatilty and the mental aspect,” he said. “I’m fast but I’m not the fastest. I’m strong but I’m not the strongest. But I feel like the understanding I have of the game helps me have those instincts to be like ‘Hey, I know when this is coming’ and ‘I know how this is coming’ and ‘where this is coming’ and the ability to change to different stuff.”

“I can go play receiver if you ask me to. I can go play running back if you ask me to. I can go play safety if you ask me to. I think that’s what stands out about my game and then my physicality. I know the stereotype is that DBs can’t hit. I love to hit.”

Morgan has started for Rockvale High School since he was called up at the end of his freshman year.

He played so well in that game against rival Oakland that he started the first game of the playoffs that next week.

His coaches and teammates have called him “JMo” ever since.

