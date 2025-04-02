Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2423 (April 2, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will dive into comments on NIL made by Kirby Smart following Tuesday’s practice. He will also share what transfer wide receiver Zachariah Branch had to say about UGA quarterback Gunner Stockton. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to share what he’s hearing coming out of spring practice.

Georgia football podcast: Digging deeper on Kirby Smart’s troubling evaluation of UGA scrimmage

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why I’m not too bothered by some less-than-stellar descriptions of Georgia’s performance in its spring on Saturday and play some impressive comments from transfer wide receiver Zachariah Branch about what he likes about Gunner Stockton as a quarterback.

15-minute mark: I share a passionate take from Kirby Smart about the transfer portal is negatively impacting college athletics.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the battle within the league for four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley.

55-minute mark: I share additional quotes from Smart about why he’s unhappy with the direction college football could be heading.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.