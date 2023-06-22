Joseph Jonah-Ajonye previews his official visit in a way that will leave DawgNation hungry for big news

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star Texas DL prospect Joseph-Jonah Ajonye. He ranks as the nation’s No. 7 DL and the No. 40 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 8 DL and the No. 47 overall recruit. ========================================== Joseph Jonah-Ajonye will have a lot of fans when he eventually lands in college football.

The rising senior at Oak Ridge High (Conroe, Tex.) is down to two schools. He also has an accelerated timeframe in his mind. He’s the ideal “Drive Fast” recruit for plugged-in fanbases that are looking for a new recruit to support. The two lucky programs are Georgia and Oklahoma. Oklahoma hosted him on an official last weekend. The Bulldogs have him in Athens this weekend on an official.

He told DawgNation last month he had an August 1 date for his public commitment. Jonah-Ajonye drives fast. He’s not going to take that long. “I just feel like my recruitment is coming to a close,” he said. “The two schools that I want to go to are Oklahoma and Georgia. I don’t see the point of waiting anymore.” “I’ve already been there three times to Oklahoma. Georgia this will be my second time but the first time I was there for two days. I am going to go for it. There’s no point in waiting all the way to August.”

While some of his peers might chase clout, he locks in on what he wants. “I know what I’m doing,” Joseph-Ajonye said. “I’m a very honest guy and I don’t just like see the point of beating around the bush. Just be straightforward. There’s no point in letting schools feel like they are in it when they are not in it. There’s no point. It is a waste of time and energy.” “Time and energy are something that we humans just can’t be back.” Could he commit in the middle of his official visit? “If I feel it, whenever I feel it, I might go ahead and commit,” he said. If he feels it, that means he could commit to the ‘Dawgs on his official visit this weekend. Or he might wait until July.

If he feels it, that would be another great pull for the No. 1 class in the nation. Joseph-Anjoye is a top 50 national prospect for 247Sports (Composite) and On3 (Industry Ranking) for this class. ESPN has him as the nation’s No. 22 overall prospect. He’s not tap-dancing through his process here. “It is either going to be July 12,” he said. “Or if Georgia is able to roll out the red carpet and impress my mom and my sister and it overall just feels like home, I might just commit that weekend.” “We’ll see how it goes.” He knows his family had a great time in Norman last weekend. That was his mother and his younger sister. They will be back with him this weekend in Athens.