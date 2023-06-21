WATCH: DawgNation reacts to 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola’s transfer to Buford High School

Raiola is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. And he will now play for perhaps the top high school team in the nation.

Georgia fans won’t have to wait too long to see Dylan Raiola take the field in Georgia. The 5-star Georgia quarterback commit will spend his senior high school season playing for Buford High School in Buford, Ga.

There are now 10 Buford players that have a Georgia offer, including two 5-star prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Raiola will now compete in practice against KJ Bolden and Eddrick Houston. Georgia holds a commitment from 2025 Buford linebacker Jaden Perlotte.

Bolden was previously the highest-ranked player in the state, as the 247Sports Composite rankings have him as the No. 7 overall prospect in the country. The future safety is also perhaps Georgia’s top remaining target in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Georgia and Ohio State are vying for his commitment.

The state of Georgia features 27 players who rank among the top 200 overall prospects in the 2024 cycle. Georgia holds commitments now from five of them.

Transferring to Buford will undoubtedly make it easier for Raiola to be a presence around Georgia this fall. He’s already been one of the most vocal recruiters for Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Playing on Friday night in Buford should make it much easier for him to be at Georgia’s games on Saturday during the season.

After transferring from Arizona, Raiola will now play in one of the top high school football states in the country. Buford also plays a national schedule, including a game against Maryland powerhouse St. Frances Academy to open the 2023 season.