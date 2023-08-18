Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior OT prospect Josh Petty. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 15 overall prospect for 205 for both the 247Sports Composite ratings and the On3 Industry Ranking. We don’t see that symmetry all that often.
Picture this: You walk into a conference room at Fellowship Christian School to visit with a 5-star that can play anywhere after his senior season. That is what is up ahead for Josh Petty.
When he starts talking, you see something. It comes first as a feeling. He’s telegenic and a strong communicator, but it is just not that.
This just-turned-16-year-old prospect is what you want on your football team.