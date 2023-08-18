“He’s the real deal,” Thompson said. “What you see right here is that he’s got a little bit of everything in him. He’s fun to be around. He can take hard coaching. He knows how to step up and when it is time to step up.”

“I will say this. He’s the face of this school. I mean it’s not hard to see who he is. He’s head and shoulders above everybody else when you see him. You can’t not see him because of his size and he’s taken on that role to handle all of this. With all of the attention he’s getting and all the things he’s getting he’s done nothing but work hard and get better. Most people respect talent. They see the talent. But there is a lot more to see with Josh than just that talent.”

“His Mom and Dad are awesome and I think they have got their priorities in order and I think that Josh has got his priorities in order.”

He is a rare Power 5 player at Class 1A Fellowship Christian. Charlie Patterson (Class of 2021 3-star Virginia signee) was another uncommon Power 5 Paladin. Petty will be the first All-American in Fellow Christian football history.

There were 70 schools that came through this spring to see him. Petty was the draw for that and it helped other Paladins get noticed.

“I think he knows that,” Thompson said. “I think he knows that he carries the flag for us right now. He’s going to pass the eye test and he’s got everything that these schools and looking for on and off the field.”