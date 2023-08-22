clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 2026 future 5-star QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis of Carrollton High School.

Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis has always operated under fast timetables. Especially for his age. The Carrollton sophomore QB was offered first by then-Florida coach Dan Mullen when he was still in the eighth grade.

He was more than ready for big-time 7A Georgia high school football a year ago leading his Carrollton Trojans to the GSHS Class 7A state championship game and throwing for 4,800 yards and 48 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passing attempts.

“Ju Ju” decided today that he was ready to make his college commitment very early into his sophomore year. Lewis, who will clearly be named as the No. 1 prospect for the Class of 2026 once all the rankings come out for that class, chose to commit to USC on Tuesday.

How early was early? At that time, he felt like he wanted to do it at the end of his sophomore season.

It looks like Lewis was ahead of schedule on that one, too. But that’s the way he plays the game. Lewis is always operating ahead of schedule with his reads and his progressions down the field.

There also remains the possibility that Lewis might try to reclassify to the Class of 2025 at some point of his high school career as well. That won’t be the easiest decision as he has always said he truly values the time he has at Carrollton High School playing for head coach Joey King.

“I’ve heard people talk about that and say that I am going to do it but I’m trying to get through Carrollton,” Lewis said this spring. “I want to win a state championship and as many as I can while I am there.”

King also coached future Clemson great and future No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence when they were both at Cartersville. King has said in the past that he places Lewis and his overall ability to play the position in the same category as Lawrence.

Lewis will play for the Trojans in the Big Ten once he enrolls in college. It is still going to take awhile to get used to that next wave of conference realignment.

