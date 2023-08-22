Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 2026 future 5-star QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis of Carrollton High School.
Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis has always operated under fast timetables. Especially for his age. The Carrollton sophomore QB was offered first by then-Florida coach Dan Mullen when he was still in the eighth grade.
He was more than ready for big-time 7A Georgia high school football a year ago leading his Carrollton Trojans to the GSHS Class 7A state championship game and throwing for 4,800 yards and 48 touchdowns while completing 66 percent of his passing attempts.
“Ju Ju” decided today that he was ready to make his college commitment very early into his sophomore year. Lewis, who will clearly be named as the No. 1 prospect for the Class of 2026 once all the rankings come out for that class, chose to commit to USC on Tuesday.