How early was early? At that time, he felt like he wanted to do it at the end of his sophomore season.

It looks like Lewis was ahead of schedule on that one, too. But that’s the way he plays the game. Lewis is always operating ahead of schedule with his reads and his progressions down the field.

There also remains the possibility that Lewis might try to reclassify to the Class of 2025 at some point of his high school career as well. That won’t be the easiest decision as he has always said he truly values the time he has at Carrollton High School playing for head coach Joey King.

“I’ve heard people talk about that and say that I am going to do it but I’m trying to get through Carrollton,” Lewis said this spring. “I want to win a state championship and as many as I can while I am there.”

King also coached future Clemson great and future No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence when they were both at Cartersville. King has said in the past that he places Lewis and his overall ability to play the position in the same category as Lawrence.

Lewis will play for the Trojans in the Big Ten once he enrolls in college. It is still going to take awhile to get used to that next wave of conference realignment.