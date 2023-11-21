This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 3-star DB Marcellus Barnes Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 38 CB and the No. 471 prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 35 CB and No. 358 overall recruit.

Marcellus Barnes Jr. decommitted from Virginia Tech on Sunday. What did that mean for Georgia?

To be honest, that singular event wasn’t a significant deal in the short term. There was already much at work before that that ranked higher on a prospect’s decision-making flow chart.

While Barnes chose to decommit over the weekend, he’d been looking at Georgia and Ole Miss as true contenders in his recruitment for some time.

The 3-star DB from Chattanooga has now taken five unofficial visits to check out Athens. He’ll likely take at least one more in the form of an official visit. He could even make his way to Oxford, too.

The 6-foot-1-plus, 178-pound senior said last week that even though he was still committed to Virginia Tech, it wasn’t likely he’d take another visit to Blacksburg before he made his final decision.

That was where he visited over the summer. Virginia Tech was his first official. He loved that visit, felt the vibe and the Hokies asked him to shut it down.

It felt right. Barnes, the son of a pastor and a lifelong resident of Chattanooga, did that.

The well-spoken Barnes did get his share of preacher-level communication skills passed down from his father. Barnes articulated well what that commitment to Virginia Tech meant to him and how much giving his word meant something.

But then there was that not-so-trivial matter of Fran Brown and the de facto Alpha college football program continuing to recruit him and not letting up.

The ‘Dawgs have won 28 straight, have unparalleled NFL development right now, and world-class facilities. They are also the closest of his favored schools to his home.

Barnes talked it over with his family and felt he had to check out Georgia. Especially since he never gave the ‘Dawgs a good look over the summer after he committed to Virginia Tech.

He started to check out Georgia. The visit he took in October was big. He knew he wanted to come back.

The 3-star CB wanted to take things slow. Absorb all the data he possibly could. Barnes made it very clear that he didn’t want anything with his recruiting process to interfere with his senior season at The McCallie School.

The thinking there was that any reversals or a new decision would wait until the playoff run for his team had run its course. Preferably with a state title celebration to enjoy first.

“I wanted to finish that up the best way possible,” he said.

But things started to get real with his visit to the Ole Miss game. It wasn’t just because the Dooley Field crowd was so loud it about knocked his hoodie back.

3-star McCallie (Tenn.) defensive back prospect Marcellus Barnes Jr. is a major remaining target for Georgia in the 2024 class. (Courtesy photo) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Marcellus Barnes Jr. and Kirby Smart: When things got real here

Barnes was in the midst of a perfectly solid unofficial visit for the Ole Miss game with the normal bells and whistles until the day escalated.

“This one was really different honestly,” he said last week. “I was feeling pretty under the weather going into this last Saturday. I was debating on going but my parents were like they really wanted to go. It was a big game. Huge crowd. Things like that. I thought it was going to be just another visit. Another gameday visit.”

“Another chance where I’m able to see the guys. Connect with them again. Just talk about what’s been going on throughout the season.”

It was going to be all of that, but a considerable amount more. The big night game meant a late kick. When he arrived, he also got a message from Brown.

Smart wanted to make sure he spoke with Barnes on this visit. He didn’t want him to leave without them having a chance to talk.

If he had let the sniffles and cold keep him from making that trip, what would he have missed out on?

“I would have missed out on being able to talk to Coach Smart,” Barnes said. “To sit down and talk to him about a lot. I feel like that was huge. That changed a lot. Being able to talk to the head coach makes a difference. Especially with it being Coach Smart. That makes it a big deal.”

Barnes stayed for the entire game just to be able to talk to him afterward. They didn’t talk about the rings in his office or whether or not Smart was happy with the current playoff rankings.

Smart wanted to know what his folks did for a living.

“It was really cool,” Barnes said. “That he was checking on us outside of my sports and who was looking at me and who had offered me and who was looking at me.”

But then his senior film came up. Smart valued what he saw.

“But then we touched on him wanting to be a part of that class,” Barnes Jr. said. “But he also respected how I was committed. I liked how professional he was in that sense.”

“He loved the way I play and how fast and aggressive I am.”

And now Barnes is no longer publicly committed anymore. Smart’s approach made Barnes feel like he just wasn’t another depth piece for another stellar Georgia defense of the future.

“He told coach Brown he needed the best DB out there and he wanted another corner in my class,” Barnes Jr. said. “He also asked me if I’m able to early enroll. I was like ‘Man, that’s huge’ and especially with him being down a corner right now with Julian Humphrey getting hurt.”

“He really made me feel like they want me there down in Athens and that’s huge coming from Kirby Smart.”

When he left Georgia last weekend and pointed the car back to Chattanooga, the Barnes family was shocked. They were feeling a range of emotions.

“My other visits I either headed out early or things were too chaotic for me to get to Coach Smart,” he said.

Brown had told him not to leave. He told Smart that he was here and Smart relayed he had to talk to him and his family.

“That changed a lot,” Barnes Jr. said. “I was really shocked honestly. I had talked to him during the spring. But this was different for sure. This was really cool.”

At this point, we’ve covered the bases of a complete recruiting interview. If Barnes does sign with Georgia, then that Ole Miss postgame chat will be the turning point for his path to becoming a Bulldog.

He’d like to take an official to Georgia, but it sounds like the ‘Dawgs could be the choice regardless of how the timing works out there. He sounds pretty familiar with all things UGA by now.

But there’s a lot more to know here about Barnes.

Sentell’s Intel: The things to value about Marcellus Bryant Jr.

The most likely scenario would be to see him take those official visits after the season. His football season remains the priority. He said last week that “early to mid-December” was the expected timeline.

But those things are always subject to change. Why does he want to give Ole Miss a hard look?

Here are a few need-to-know things about Mr. Barnes:

Football is an escape. “Football is a great way to express yourself and be violent without getting in trouble,” he said.

He doesn’t like seeing DBs who are cover specialists or that just have great speed or can pick off balls. He feels that’s shortchanging the position. “I hope whenever someone is watching me that they think I can do it all,” he said. “They see I can come down and be physical but also be the ball hawk and cover the best receiver out there.” (Brown LOVES all that about his game.)

Here’s the value chart for the things that will help shape his final decision. We’ll chronicle them in the order he mentioned them: 1) Proximity; 2) Conference; 3) Development; 4) School community; 5) Relationships with the coaches; 6) Family vibes about the school and town overall.

“The most important factor of all is pretty tough to narrow it down to,” he said. “I would definitely say proximity. Relationships with the coaches and development.”

Speed. Physicality. Passion for the game. There’s probably a file in Butts-Mehre in Athens somewhere with those notes on Barnes. That’s what the staff loves about his game. “They believe I am really hungry,” he said. “Every time I go up there they talk about how hungry I am and willing to learn.”

Fran Brown has told him that Georgia values his positional versatility. He’s rated as a corner, could play the “Nickel” or “Star” and also has a safety frame and skills. But he’s got more than safety speed. Barnes said he has been timed as low as 10.7 seconds in the 100 meters, but there’s an official Milesplit track time on his from this spring at 10.54 seconds.

If he does want to eat off the floor in Athens, the initial position fit would be at cornerback. “It is crazy to think that Georgia is even thinking about me,” he said back in October. “But what it does here is it motivates me to be even better. To keep going and just keep working harder honestly.”

If that’s true, he might be the rare prospect that adds tenths of seconds to this track times. That’s a sure tell when a player is really fast if he adds time to his track times.

He’s said this a few times this fall while speaking to DawgNation: “I’ve been committed, but they have been pursuing me in a professional way for a long time now. Since the spring. I really do love that about Georgia.”

Another draw for Georgia he brought up: “They work like they haven’t won anything,” he said. “I really do like that about Georgia. I hear Coach Smart say that ‘eat off the floor mentality’ and I love that. Small things like that really do draw my attention.”

This time is extremely stressful for him. He called the decision to either stick with Virginia Tech or pivot to a new team “the hardest decision” he’s ever had in his life. He doesn’t take it lightly.

He said it “is always there” but he’s able to escape from the decision when he’s watching film or at practice with his teammates. Football is a snooze button from the stress of his coming decision. Class and football are his reprieves.

“I’m a strong Christian,” he said. “I really have prayed about a lot of this. I fee like will make the right decision but it will be tough for sure. It is a long-term decision for sure. I want to make sure it is the right one.”

What’s going through his mind when he plays? “Being disciplined,” he said. “Knowing where to be. Then arriving fast with bad intentions.” That’s an incredible answer that reflects why Brown and Smart want him. Check out his highlights below.

He has all the credits to enroll early. That’s no problem, but that still needs to be sorted out because he is at a private school. Barnes has had some encouraging talks that they will work with him on that if that is the route he wants to take.

Barnes said it is not something he wants to place his full attention and focus on right now with his season still going on. His Blue Tornadoes (11-1) will play for the state championship on Friday against powerful Baylor. That team is quarterbacked by Whit Muschamp (the son of the Georgia DC) and he will have senior Alabama commit Amari Jefferson and 5-star junior WR Cameron Sparks to defend. Barnes and Jefferson are childhood friends who have grown up competing against one another and spending the night at each other’s houses.

He was able to go into the Georgia locker room after the Ole Miss win. He saw Smart hug the seniors and show them a lot of love after their last game in Sanford Stadium. Barnes noticed that. That also shaped his current perception of playing at UGA.

“It shows he really does care about his players and that he connects with them on a personal level,” Barnes said.

When Barnes saw all those NFL ‘Dawgs back for a Saturday on their weekend off, it meant something to him. “It was really cool to see,” he said. “How much they all still show each other love and love the staff even after they are done playing there. It was really different. I really did like it.”

What does he like the best about the ‘Dawgs now after the best of those five trips to Athens?

Well, it speaks to how he feels Georgia can prepare him to chase down his NFL dream.

“I feel like the SEC is the best conference to do that in,” Barnes said. “There is talent everywhere but I don’t feel there is anything like the SEC with you being able to be developed and also get a great education from many great schools at many different schools in that conference and at a place like Georgia.”

