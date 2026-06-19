This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with UGA’s last wave of spring official visits. The Dawgs have hosted double-digit recruiting targets for five of the last six weekends.

The sun is setting on the annual June official visit season in Athens.

Georgia hosted two prospects for G-Day officials back in April. The staff didn’t host any more until seven more OVs during the May 15 scavenger hunt weekend. The staff took the next weekend off and hosted 16 officials on May 29.

The Bulldogs then hosted 10 and 12 more official visitors on the weekends of June 5 and June 12, respectively. The overall volume of those previous five weeks is why this final weekend slate feels a little light with just five OVs.

There have been several cancellations as prospects have already found their future college homes and shut down their recruitments. That doesn’t mean this weekend in Athens will have its share of curiosities in town, such as:

4-star S Ta’Shawn Poole : The highest-rated uncommitted prospect in Georgia and the nation’s No. 5 prospect at his position

4-star OL Dewey Young : A big body from Michigan who’s reportedly taken OVs to Colorado, Georgia Tech, Purdue, Syracuse, South Carolina and West Virginia

3-star Jacobi Paisley : A West Virginia WR commit who might be the fastest football player in the state of Georgia this fall

3-star Brennan Drummond : 3-star in-state safety at North Oconee High

3-star Preston Glasco: A fast-rising in-state CB target currently committed to Connecticut

As always, this schedule is subject to change, but that’s the latest Intel on RSVPs for this weekend.

By our latest count, the Dawgs have hosted 48 official visitors since April. Of those 48, nine were already committed to Georgia when they took their visits.

Georgia has converted eight of the remaining 39 official visitors into commits during or after their time in Athens. There have also been seven of those OVs who committed to another school.

That leaves several high-value targets who’ve seen the program this month and have yet to make their decisions, with the Dawgs very much in play.

June 19-21 (5) Player Rankings Resides Status 4-star Ta’ Shawn Poole No. 5 S/No. 64 Macon, Ga. Undecided 4-star Dewey Young No. 19 IOL/No. 292 Kalamazoo, Mich. Undecided 3-star Jacobi Pasley No. 64 ATH/No. 883 Hinesville, Ga. West Virginia 3-star Brennan Drummond No. 89 S/No. 883 Bogart, Ga. Undecided 3-star Preston Glasco No. 158 CB/No. 1599 Loganville, Ga. UConn

Optimal scenario: Coming from third place to snag Poole would be quite the feat. Especially since the Dawgs do not have a single DB commit in their 17-man class to date.

Likely scenario: Georgia flips both Glasco and Pasley. Pasley offers a lot of speed on a 5-foot-11, 180-pound frame. The Dawgs also score major points with Drummond.

What needs to happen: Those flips would add class depth, but the real juice in the days to come should come from prospects who have already taken their official visit to UGA. 4-star DL Kadin Fife is one of those. Georgia also needs to weather another official visit for 4-star DL Karlos May. May, who just saw Auburn, plans to visit Ohio State this weekend.

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Sentell’s Intel: What to watch for this weekend

DawgNation will be looking to see if 2028 5-star QB commit Jayden Wade returns to UGA. Wade spoke to reporters at the Elite 11 earlier this month about potential trips to see both LSU and Michigan.

That makes it even more important for him to keep returning to Athens as much as possible.

The breakdown on Poole is that his decision has long been seen as a battle between FSU and Tennessee, but the Dawgs have come on stronger of late.

Young is an interesting case, but there’s a wide range of options for him to sort through. He’s taken a lot of official visits, both midweek and on weekends, up to this point.

Glasco and Pasley seem like the two most interesting targets. Not just because they are flip candidates. Glasco plays for Grayson High and missed all but two games last fall because of a hip labrum injury.

He’s exploded over the last three weeks as schools like South Carolina, Georgia, and Vanderbilt have worked him out in camp settings. The Bulldogs have seen him twice and extended both an offer and an official visit opportunity this week.

The 6-foot-2-plus, 188-pound cornerback has clocked some hand-timed 4.5s in the 40 and posted a vertical leap of 38-plus inches. Georgia has really liked what it has seen from him up close in the camp setting.

“So I’ve been there [to UGA] two times,” Glasco said on Thursday evening. “I went there last week on Thursday and also yesterday. I’ve done two workouts, and of course, they watched my 7-on-7 work while I was there, so I definitely feel like I’ve earned that offer.”

Pasley is out of Bradwell Institute in Hinesville. He had a historic showing at the GHSA state championships earlier this spring. He won the 100, 200 and 400-meter events in Class 5A. The one-man track team won the 100m with a 10.52 and clocked a 21.35 in the 200. He had a 46.57 showing in the 400.

Some schools view him as a running back. The Dawgs like him at receiver for this class.

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