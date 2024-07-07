This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star CB Shamari Earls. He ranks as the nation’s No. 11 CB and the No. 105 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 12 CB and at No. 105 overall.

DawgNation should always pay attention to the defensive backs in every Kirby Smart recruiting class.

That’s because those cornerbacks and safeties are vetted to a high standard. That’s no different than any other position in every crop, but it is the way Georgia views its DBs compared to the rest of the big-time programs in college football.

That’s a signature fueled by the fact Kirby Smart was a defensive back during his time in Athens.

That’s where Georgia finds its Javon Bullards, Kamari Lassiters, Chris Smiths and Eric Stokes that wind up forming the backbones of the back ends of its defenses. They aren’t rated as highly as the cornerbacks that Georgia could and do sign in every class, but Georgia feels like it finds something else there that others look past.

The unique part of the 2025 class to this point had been the absence of those backbones compared to every other position group on the field.

The Dawgs had just the highly-regarded (in their complex at least) versatile DB Todd Robinson out of Valdosta. Robinson is capable of playing everywhere for the Bulldogs, but he would never be seen as a traditional cornerback or a safety.

He’s got some company in the class today.

The Bulldogs just added their first prospect ranked as a cornerback for the class. According to his recent social media post, the Bulldogs have just flipped 4-star Virginia CB Shamari Earls Jr. from South Carolina to their defensive back commitment board.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound Earls is ranked as the nation’s No. 11 CB and the No. 105 overall recruit.

According to the 247Sports Composite calculator for the class, he now becomes the sixth-highest rated prosect in Georgia’s 2025 class.

The Bulldogs remain at No. 3 nationally with their now-18 commits, but they do grow closer to Alabama (20 commits) for the No. 2 class in the 2025 cycle.

Earls was also closely considering Michigan as he wavered in his commitment to the Gamecocks. He committed to South Carolina back on April 20.

This has been a gradual progression here while considering Georgia football. He saw the Dawgs in the spring but then took an official visit to check out Athens on June 21.

The addition here brings a prospect with a very athletic skill set that’s shown up on his high school track team. Earls has achieved the following:

100 meters : 10.80 seconds

: 10.80 seconds 200 meters : 21.87 seconds

: 21.87 seconds Long jump : 23 feet, 10.75 inches

: 23 feet, 10.75 inches High jump: 6 feet, 2 inches

Check out the junior highlight reel for Earls below:

Earls was an All-State defensive back as a junior. He was credited with 45 tackles, six nterceptions, and 15 pass breakups last fall.

Before this decision, he was the highest-rated commitment in the 2025 South Carolina class.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)