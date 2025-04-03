Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2424 (April 3, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at another intriguing quarterback prospect that the Dawgs have their eyes on. He will also take a look at the offensive line and which veterans will need to step up this season. Later in the show former Bulldog Terrence Edwards stops by to share what he’s hearing from spring practice.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN report sheds light what’s next for 5-star QB Jared Curtis

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what’s next for 5-star QB Jared Curtis after ESPN recently reported he was “torn” about his upcoming commitment decision. I also address the other quarterback options for the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I discuss why I believe one lesser-known player for UGA could be an unsung hero this season.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Greg McElroy’s thoughts on why so-called preseason college football games might not be a good idea.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.